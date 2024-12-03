Barry Manilow Accepts Lifetime Residency at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino has announced that Founder and Executive Chairman, David Siegel, has extended an unprecedented offer of a Lifetime Residency to legendary performer and current resident performing artist Barry Manilow. Adding this special honor to a storied career within Las Vegas and around the world, Manilow has accepted this extraordinary honor, further cementing his enduring legacy at the iconic International Theater.

Barry Manilow’s unmatched tenure at the International Theater, reached a new milestone earlier this year when he surpassed Elvis Presley’s record of 636 performances at the venue. The announcement of a Lifetime Residency comes as Manilow is set to perform his highly anticipated Holiday Shows at Westgate on December 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14, 2024, featuring timeless hits and festive favorites. Fans can also look forward to his return in 2025 for newly announced concert dates.

“Barry Manilow is a generational artist and a dear friend,” said Westgate Founder & Executive Chairman David Siegel. “Over the years, we have built a personal and professional relationship that is truly special, and I am honored to offer Barry the opportunity to perform at Westgate for a lifetime.”

It’s been an incredible journey performing at the International Theater,” said the multiple award-winning artist. “David Siegel and the Westgate team have been like family to me, and I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to call Westgate home for the rest of my career.”

Barry Manilow’s Holiday Show promises to bring his signature blend of music and festive spirit to Las Vegas this December, making it a must-see event for fans during the holiday season. Tickets are also on sale now for his 2025 performances, offering more opportunities to experience his timeless music live. For more information or to purchase tickets to Barry Manilow’s upcoming shows, visit here.

About Barry Manilow

Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. With an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles, including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 hits, his music has shaped the soundtrack of countless lives. Recognized as the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time by Billboard, Manilow’s influence on pop music is undeniable.

About Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino offers an unparalleled experience in the heart of the entertainment capital. With award-winning dining, exciting entertainment, and state-of-the-art amenities, it is the premier destination for travelers seeking the best of Las Vegas. The recently renovated International Theater continues to be a stage for legendary performances, including the iconic Barry Manilow.

