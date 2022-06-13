BWW Feature: Michelle Johnson to Perform LET IT BE: THE MUSIC OF THE BEATLES at Myron's At The Smith Center

Critically acclaimed vocalist Michelle Johnson will return to The Smith Center performing in Let It Be: The Music of The Beatles. The intimate concert will celebrate the legacy of Sir Paul McCartney during the weekend of his 80th birthday. This one-time-only performance, with special guests, will be celebrated in Myron's at The Smith Center on June 19.

Michelle and musical director and arranger Jeffrey Neiman conceived the show, which features reimagined arrangements of Paul McCartney's iconic hits and one of the greatest musical groups of all time, The Beatles. This intimate show showcasing a piano and vocals will explore the inner workings of songs including "Hey Jude," "She's Leaving Home," "Blackbird," "Revolution," "Help," and "Live and Let Die." In addition to many hits and classics of The Beatles, McCartney's solo hits will also be featured.

"No pop or rock group has influenced me more than The Beatles. I love how universal their songs are; there are so many ways to tell the stories that live inside their music. I know people will love Jeff's brilliant arrangements, and we are going to take the audience on a unique and inspiring journey. I love this venue so much, and I can't wait to perform this show there," says Michelle. "I also could not let Paul McCartney's 80th birthday go by without celebrating. He is a brilliant creator and a kind person who I was fortunate enough to meet and perform with several years ago. This is one of the top highlights of my musical career."

Special guests include America's Got Talent winner Michael Grimm, vocalist Christine Shebeck, singers Gret Menzies Gonzalez, Robin Vincent, Rob Hyatt, and Jerry Jones.

"I am featuring two of my favorite singers for my guest spots. Their voices give me goosebumps, and besides being incredible artists, they are also my very good friends and fellow performers at The Smith Center. Michael Grimm is soulful, raw, and incredibly musical, and Christine Shebeck sings like an angel. I want people to see them in another light, beyond America's Got Talent and the voice of Disney's Pocahontas at Disneyland. These people are going to blow everyone away! I am so lucky. My backup singers are fantastic as well. I am in musical heaven."

Michelle and Jeff have created several best-selling shows that have delighted audiences and left people engaged and inspired. Michelle is known for her soaring vocals, versatile repertoire, and sold-out productions. Known as "Las Vegas' First Lady of Jazz," the award-winning vocalist continually expands her repertoire with her unique voice, an affinity for languages, versatility, and impressive range. Michelle has performed, toured, or recorded with legendary artists, including Gladys Knight, Paul McCartney, and Barbra Streisand. For more information about Michelle, visit www.michellejohnson.com.

Michelle Johnson will be performing in Let It Be: The Music of The Beatles in Myron's at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave, on June 19. Showtime is 7 p.m. in the cabaret. For more info, click here.