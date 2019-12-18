BWW Feature: A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS 2, THE SEQUEL at Terry Fator Theatre At The Mirage Hotel And Casino

It is that time of year when Terry Fator celebrates the holidays with his Christmas show. Terry Fator: The Voice of Entertainment presents A Very Terry Christmas 2, The Sequel, will be performed at the Mirage Hotel and Casino through Dec. 30.

Fator has been performing for 10 years on the Strip, and always keeps his shows fresh and timely. While his Christmas shows in the past have been a bit hit with his audiences, this year he "reaches out" to his puppets for ideas on creating a new holiday show. Fator also gets input from a "casino president" played by comic actor Fred Willard.

Winston the Impersonating Turtle is baking cookies with Fator's wife Angie and needs to hustle to get to the show on time. Meanwhile, new characters bring the spirit of Christmas to the theater. Of course, it would not be a Fator Christmas without Dougie Scott Walker, the annoying neighbor, explaining his own version of the holidays, 'Juana.

One of the most treasured Christmas classic duets is Bing Crosby and David Bowie singing "Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy" performed on Crosby's Merrie Olde Christmas special in 1977. Fator brings that performance to his stage along with a comic parody duet with Bowie and Sir Elton John.

The holiday show sparkles with beloved Christmas songs and humorous interpretations as the puppets interject their own thoughts about what should be in the new Christmas show. It is a magical time for the family-friendly show and indeed has become a holiday tradition in Vegas.

Fator and his fantastic cast of characters also recorded a CD, A Very Terry Christmas, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit charity. Through the Terry Fator Foundation, he supports several organizations, including the American Cancer Society, the Nevada Blind Children Foundation, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and numerous military-based charities, including sponsorship of the USA Hockey Warrior Classic. A portion of the profits received from all merchandise sales from his shows and online store also go to charity.

Terry Fator: The Voice of Entertainment presents A Very Terry Christmas 2, The Sequel, will be performed through Dec. 30 at the Terry Fator Theatre at the Mirage Hotel and Casino. Tickets are available by calling 702.792.7777 or clicking here.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories