BRODY AND THE DARK AND STORMY NIGHT Debuts On Halloween At Open-Door Playhouse

Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is presenting a new play, Brody and the Dark and Stormy Night, starting October 31, 2024 online.

October 31 is, of course, Halloween, and Brody and the Dark and Stormy Night is certainly appropriate for the season.

Brody has recently had his heart broken. He goes to a Halloween party and sees his ex with a new boyfriend. Brody steps onto a balcony where he is ultimately joined by a stranger who takes an interest in him. Perhaps Brody's luck is about to change. However, it is Halloween...,

Miranda Stewart directs Matthew Scott Montgomery as Brody and David Andrew Calvillo as the Stranger.

Montgomery is also the playwright. His previous plays include Dead Boys and Foursome. He is known nationally for his work as an actor on the Disney Channel series So Random! He appeared in the recent Open-Door Playhouse production of He/She/Us. He previously received an acting award from Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org.

