Aquaria and Jorgeous to Join RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE! Las Vegas at Flamingo Las Vegas

When RuPaul's Drag Race Live! returns on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, two new queens will be slaying the Flamingo Las Vegas stage - Season 10 winner Aquaria and fresh from Season 14, Jorgeous. In addition, Season 12 winner and All Stars Season 7's Jaida Essence Hall will make her much anticipated return to The Strip. These stunning new additions will join current cast members Eureka O'Hara, from Seasons 9 and 10 and All Stars Season 6, as well as HBO's We're Here, and two queens who have both performed in the show since it opened in January of 2020, Season 10's Asia O'Hara, and Derrick Barry from Season 8 and All Stars Season 5.

Additionally, tickets for performances of the most sickening eleganza extravaganza in Las Vegas herstory through the end of 2023 are on sale now.

From the creative team behind the Emmy® Award-winning series RuPaul's Drag Race, the critically acclaimed Las Vegas revue is everything you love about the TV show and then some. With over-the-top costumes, visually stunning sets and jaw-dropping performances, RuPaul's Drag Race Live! serves the audience a drag experience like they've never seen before. With a cast that rotates in and out throughout the year, audiences are guaranteed a different experience each night, with a fabulous show featuring six of your favorite RuPaul's Drag Race stars.

Since opening on January 29, 2020, more than 200,000 fans have made RuPaul's Drag Race Live! part of their Las Vegas experience. Over the course of 360 performances, the queens have sashayed down the runway 2,500 times, glued on more than 4,500 eyelashes, and strutted down 6,000 illuminated stairs in the show's finale. Other fierce facts include:

Derrick Barry has dropped from the ceiling 350 times, for a total of 12,250 vertical feet!

Asia O'Hara changes costumes 12 times in every show, totaling over 4,000 changes!

The Pit Crew tears off 30 white tank tops each week, totaling over 2,200 ripped tanks!

It takes a team of eight dressers to zip the queens into their costumes each night!

The wig department styles 20 wigs for every show, which is over 7,000 wigs styled!

It takes a crew of over 50 people execute the show each night!

With the exception of Seasons 2 and 13, queens from every season of RuPaul's Drag Race have appeared in RuPaul's Drag Race Live!

Season 11 has had the most representation in the Las Vegas show with five queens: Yvie Oddly, Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo, Plastique Tiara, Kahanna Montrese and Silky Nutmeg Ganache.

RuPaul's Drag Race Live! performs Thursday through Monday at 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $49, plus applicable tax and fees, and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com/dragracevegas.

Directed by RuPaul and award-winning choreographer and filmmaker Jamal Sims, RuPaul's Drag Race Live! is produced by World of Wonder, the creative team behind RuPaul's Drag Race, with Voss Events. Original music for RuPaul's Drag Race Live! is written by RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race composer Leland and Tom Campbell, Chief Creative Officer at World of Wonder. The score includes RuPaul's hit songs from the past 14 seasons of Drag Race, plus original show-stopping numbers created especially for this residency.

