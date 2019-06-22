Andrea Bocelli and Keep Memory Alive Host Benefit Concert

Keep Memory Alive hosted "An Extraordinary Evening with Andrea Bocelli," an intimate concert experience at Shakespeare Ranch, a private Lake Tahoe estate in Glenbrook, Nev. Proceeds from the evening benefitted Keep Memory Alive, the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, and the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Guests explored the grounds with glasses of Dom Perignon before entering the beautifully decorated barn to enjoy a one-of-a-kind culinary experience prepared by Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining paired with exquisite wines and cocktails from Bocelli Family Wines and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.

Following dinner, Keep Memory Alive's Co-Founder and Vice-Chairwoman Camille Ruvo welcomed guests under the stars of the beautiful Tahoe night sky. "We are going to make a big difference with our charities combined - Keep Memory Alive, the Prostate Cancer Foundation, and the Andrea Bocelli Foundation. Each of you is making a huge difference and a great impact on many different causes and all will change the lives of many, so for that, we thank you."

Ruvo introduced her husband and Keep Memory Alive's Co-Founder, Larry Ruvo, who spoke about brain health and Keep Memory Alive's mission. "Something we all need to be worried about is brain health. It is the treasury of our life, it's the safe of our memories. We've really built something with Cleveland Clinic, the extraordinary Frank Gehry building in Las Vegas, and most importantly, what we've done for brain health is now bringing some of the greatest doctors in the world to Nevada and to our other sites."

Bocelli then took to the stage, accompanied by piano and a string quartet, as he sang hits including "Can't Help Falling in Love." Joined by talented soprano Larisa Martinez, he sang "O Soave Fanciulla" from "La Boheme," and "Libiamo Ne'lieti Calici" from "La Traviata." To close the evening, award-winning Venetian vocalist Giada Valenti and Martinez joined Bocelli to sing his best selling single "Con Te Partiro."

Following the performance, Bocelli surprised guests by picking up his guitar and playing "Il Vecchio e il Bambino." Afterward, he and his wife, Veronica Berti, posed for photos and mingled with guests, and he received a proclamation from Governor Steve Sisolak. As he was about to leave, he mounted one of the horses on the property and posed for a few additional photos.

For event updates, upcoming announcements, or additional information, visit keepmemoryalive.org or follow on Instagram @keepmemoryalive, Twitter @keepmemoryalive, and facebook.com/keepmemoryalive.





