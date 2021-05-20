ATOMIC SALOON SHOW Presented at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Atomic Saloon's proprietress has restored normalcy at the wildest show this side of the Mississippi! During last night's rowdy rendition of ATOMIC SALOON SHOW, Madam Boozy Skunkton finally unmasked the notorious masked bandit, known 'round these parts for his criminally chiseled abs. Following new CDC and local authority guidelines, all of Boozy's fully vaccinated cohorts are now performing mask free.

ATOMIC SALOON SHOW at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas also allows masks to be optional for guests who are fully vaccinated. Masks are still required for guests who are not fully vaccinated, except while actively sipping one of the saloon's sensational cocktails. For more information and to purchase tickets visit, Spiegelworld.com.

"Why have an intimate, anything-goes, no-holds-barred saloon if you can't even see our faces?" said Boozy Skunkton. "I didn't find the sexiest and best-lookin' cast of misfits for nothin'!"

ATOMIC SALOON SHOW performs at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at the Atomic Saloon inside Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort. For tickets and more information, visit Spiegelworld.com and connect with the show on social media: @AtomicSaloonShow on Facebook and Instagram and @AtomicSaloon on Twitter.

omprised of three all-suite towers: The Venetian, The Palazzo, and the Venezia.

The resort experience is marked by a commitment to sophisticated play with world-class restaurants from celebrated chefs; Canyon Ranch spa + fitness; a five-acre pool and garden deck; two casinos and a poker room, and enviable retail options at Grand Canal Shoppes. A premier events and conference center, the resort is also home to more than 2.25 million square feet of meeting and convention space.

The Venetian offers guests a resort-wide loyalty program - Grazie Rewards - that provides guests with access and benefits based on their total spend throughout the resort and casinos, including slots, table games, hotel, food and beverage outlets, and retail.

In 2020, the resort launched its Venetian Clean Commitment, new cleanliness and operational protocols that meet or exceed the resort's already rigorous standards, a Venetian Clean document outlines top-line changes available at venetian.com/VenetianClean.