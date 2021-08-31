AEG Presents Unveils The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas With Grand Opening Performance By Gary Clark Jr.

On Saturday, September 11, 2021, AEG Presents will unveil The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, with the venue's official grand opening concert event featuring renowned guitarist, singer-songwriter Gary Clark Jr. His genre-bending style combines elements of rock, hip-hop, blues, punk and R&B for a singular aural experience. The newly renovated 4,500 capacity venue features remodeled luxury suites and multiple high-energy VIP areas, a state-of-the-art sound system, superior video technology and a production package tailor-made for artist comfort. Tickets start at $39.50 and are on sale now at AXS.com.

"It is an honor to be the grand opening performer for Las Vegas' newest entertainment venue," said Gary Clark Jr. "Las Vegas has so many iconic musicians and performance venues, and I'm excited to headline the first of many performances to come at The Theater and to be sharing this experience with my fans."

Clark achieved global fame after receiving his first GRAMMY Award in 2014 for Best Traditional R&B Performance for the track "Please Come Home" from his Warner Records debut album Blak And Blu. Since then he's never looked back, receiving four GRAMMY Awards and six GRAMMY nominations. After climbing the charts with "This Land," Clark's reputation has continued to soar, garnering him both media and fan acclaim. His soulful, high-energy performance style is guaranteed to mark a milestone opening for the world-class Theater.

Casa Calavera - Pre-Concert Menu Special: Any taco, any draft beer and a shot - $20 per person - available at bar only, starting at 3pm.

The Bar at Commons Club - After the show, continue the party at The Commons Bar with $5 Bud Light draft with proof of a concert ticket.

Money, Baby! - Pre-Show Buzz: Concert-goers can enjoy buy-one-get-one cocktails from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with proof of a concert ticket.

Night + Market - Pre-show feature menu of 50% off select snacks, select bottles of wine and wine by the glass for $7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with proof of a concert ticket.

Todd English's Olives - Share your choice of flatbread or appetizer with a pitcher of Red, White or Rose Sangria for $50 with proof of a concert ticket.

The Shag Room - Priority table reservations are available for concert-goers with proof of a concert ticket.

*Management reserves all rights.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking. For tickets or more information, visit www.virginhotelslv.com or www.AXS.com.

AEG Presents Updated Health & Safety Policy: This performance will adhere to the updated AEG Presents vaccination policy to ensure the safety of fans, artists and live event workers. Please visit https://www.aegpresents.com/health-policy/ for more information.