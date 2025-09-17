AEG Presents Las Vegas Reveals Star-Studded Country Lineup for 2025 National Finals Rodeo Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As Las Vegas prepares for the return of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) season (Dec. 4–13, 2025), AEG Presents Las Vegas has unveiled an all-star lineup of concerts featuring some of the biggest names and brightest rising stars in Country music.

Shows will take place at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Resorts World Theatre, and MGM Grand Garden Arena. Tickets for all performances are on sale now.

The lineup includes legendary icons Brad Paisley and Gary Allan, chart-topping stars Riley Green and The Red Clay Strays, and fast-rising newcomers Sam Barber, Dylan Gossett, Gavin Adcock, Zach Top, and Hudson Westbrook.

“The National Finals Rodeo provides us an incredible opportunity to showcase some of the biggest and brightest talents in Country music,” said Chris Hammond, Vice President – Talent, AEG Presents Las Vegas. “Our lineup this year is unparalleled across all of our venues, and we can’t wait to experience it with Country music fans and the Las Vegas community.”

ENCORE THEATER AT Wynn Las Vegas

Brad Paisley: Dec. 4–5 – The global superstar returns with his exclusive Wynn headlining show One Man Six Strings.

Gary Allan: Dec. 6–7 – The multi-platinum hitmaker makes his Encore Theater debut with two nights of music.

THE THEATER AT VIRGIN HOTELS LAS VEGAS

Sam Barber: Dec. 3 – The PLATINUM-certified singer-songwriter kicks off the week with raw energy and heartfelt lyrics.

The Red Clay Strays with Brent Cobb and Taylor Hunnicutt: Dec. 4–5 – The breakout band brings its genre-blending southern rock sound to back-to-back shows.

Dylan Gossett: Dec. 6 – One of Country’s hottest new stars brings The Westward Tour to Vegas.

Gavin Adcock with Vincent Mason: Dec. 11 – A rising chart-topper promises an unforgettable evening.

Hudson Westbrook: Dec. 13 – Closing out the season with classic Country flair.

RESORTS WORLD THEATRE

Riley Green: Dec. 12–13 – The CMA and ACM winner headlines two nights at the newly renovated venue, fresh off his international Damn Country Music tour.

MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA

Zach Top: Dec. 12 – The fast-rising singer-songwriter brings his Cold Beer and Country Music tour to the arena for one night only.

For tickets and venue information, visit:

Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Resorts World Theatre

MGM Grand Garden Arena