ABBA The Concert and Night Ranger to Perform at Boyd Gaming Properties in May

Boyd Gaming will bring top entertainment to The Orleans Hotel and Casino and Cannery Casino Hotel in May. Grammy Award-winning singer Stephanie Mills will perform at The Orleans Showroom, and the annual Mother's Day show by "ABBA The Concert - Tribute to ABBA" and the legendary rock group Night Ranger will come to Cannery's The Club.

Stephanie Mills

Saturday, May 21

Stephanie Mills began singing at the age of three and went on to become a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and Broadway star. She started her professional career on Broadway, appearing in the hit musical "Maggie Flynn." She rose to fame playing Dorothy in the original hit Broadway musical "The Wiz." In 2015, Mills was cast as Aunt Em in the NBC live musical "The Wiz."

Throughout her career, Mills has released countless No. 1 records and won multiple NAACP Image Awards, a Grammy Award and an American Music Award. Mills continues to travel the country on tour, performing live in front of sold-out audiences. Most recently, she formed her non-profit organization 444LOVE Foundation focused on developing and maintaining programs to enrich underprivileged youth, uniting families and supporting Black-owned businesses.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $49.95 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleanscasino.com; or in-person at The Orleans. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

ABBA The Concert - Tribute to ABBA

Sunday, May 8

Returning to Cannery as a staple Mother's Day concert for the last 10 years, audiences will enjoy the ultimate ABBA tribute experience as "ABBA The Concert - A Tribute to ABBA" recreates the pop group's signature music in a spectacular performance. The Swedish tribute group's show will feature performances of ABBA's iconic hits, including "Mamma Mia," "S.O.S.," "Money, Money, Money," "Waterloo," "The Winner Takes It All" and "Dancing Queen."

ABBA The Concert has brought their celebrated tribute act to more than 20 countries around the world, performing more than 1,000 shows since 1996. The tribute group's shows have featured original members of ABBA's rhythm section, and the group is celebrated for their exceptional renditions of ABBA's unique sound.

Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Night Ranger

Saturday, May 14

Heavy hitting rock legends Night Ranger earned international acclaim in the early '80s with the release of their debut album "Dawn Patrol" and its hit single, "Don't Tell Me You Love Me." Their follow-up effort, 1984's "Midnight Madness," contained Night Ranger's best-known hit, "Sister Christian," as well as "When You Close Your Eyes" and "(You Can Still) Rock in America." "Sister Christian" peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard charts. Both albums went on to receive platinum status, as did the band's third album "Seven Wishes," which was released in 1985.

With a career spanning more than 35 years, Night Ranger has sold more than 17 million albums worldwide and performed for audiences around the world. Most recently, the band released their 12th studio album "ATBPO," which stands for "And The Band Played On." The album is an ode to making music during the COVID era and delivers the band's signature melodic sound, intricate instrumentation and captivating lyrics.

Night Ranger consists of Jack Blades on vocals and bass guitar, Kelly Keagy on drums and vocals, Brad Gillis and Keri Kelli on lead and rhythm guitars and Eric Levy on keyboard.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29.95 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.