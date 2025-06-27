72 HOUR ENERGY to Debut on Open-Door Playhouse Podcast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Open-Door Playhouse will release a new audio play, 72 Hour Energy by Lori Londagin, beginning Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The play will be available to stream for free at opendoorplayhouse.org, continuing the company’s commitment to presenting short-form theatrical works in podcast format.

Directed by Bernadette Armstrong, the production features performances by Zelda Kimble as Beverly, Camille Ameen as Delilah, and Kevin Carr as both Todd-Brentley and The Announcer.

In 72 Hour Energy, a devoted soap opera addict receives some unexpected guidance from a television spokesperson, blurring the lines between reality and melodrama in comically surreal fashion.

Playwright Lori Londagin’s previous works include Lockout, Scale, Chipotle, and First Rodeo, with productions across the U.S., including Washington, North Carolina, Ohio, New York, and California.

Open-Door Playhouse was founded in 2020 by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong as a theatrical podcast platform, inspired by classic radio dramas of the 1940s and ’50s. Since its launch, the Playhouse has presented short and one-act plays from writers around the world. The company earned a Communicator Award for Custody and a Webby nomination for What’s Prison Like?

All plays are produced by Armstrong, with sound engineering by David Peters. Audio effects are sourced from Audio Jungle, with music by Karaoke Version. Episodes are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

Open-Door Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All podcast episodes are available free of charge, and donations are welcomed to support the work of emerging playwrights. The Playhouse has been recognized by FeedSpot as one of the Top 50 Audio Drama Podcasts internationally.

To listen or donate, visit opendoorplayhouse.org.

