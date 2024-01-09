WOMEN OF NOTE IN WORDS AND SONG at Midwest Trust Center

This collaborative, script in hand performance brings together the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival and the Bach Aria Soloists for an all-female program. Riveting scenes from Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” “As You Like it,” “King Lear,” “Hamlet,” “A Midsummer Night's Dream,” “Taming of the Shrew,” “Twelfth Night,” “Othello” and “Merry Wives of Windsor,” with music composed by Barbara Strozzi, Hildegard von Bingen, Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre, Marianna Martines, Cecilia McDowall and Susan Kander.

Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College
12345 College Blvd
Overland Park, KS 66210
913-469-4445

Recommended For You