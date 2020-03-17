Unicorn Theatre Cancels AMERICAN SON

Unicorn Theatre has cancelled the remaining performances for its production of American Son.

The following statement has been released:

The health and safety of our audiences, artists, and staff are of the utmost importance to us. Therefore, after much deliberation and new guidance from local, state and federal officials, we have decided to cancel the remaining performances of American Son and are suspending operations for the time being.



Anyone who has tickets to American Son is encouraged to contact the Box Office in order to exchange them for any future production or you may donate them back to the theatre.



Unicorn Theatre will be closed to the public until further notice. However, we can still be reached via phone, email, social media, or through our website. We will still be here in the office if you have any questions.



During this time, we hope that you remain safe and healthy. Love to you all and we hope to see you soon!





