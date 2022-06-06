Twenty Local Students Chosen For 2022 KC Superstar Semifinalists

Twenty of the finest high school singers* from across the metro have been selected as semifinalists for KC SuperStar 2022! These singers were selected from live auditions done earlier this spring. (NOTE: A complete list of the semifinalists appears at the end of this release.)

This is the 13th annual KC SuperStar, Kansas City's high school singing competition a la "American Idol/The Voice". KC SuperStar is produced by the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City (The J).

"One of the wonderful things about KC SuperStar is that in addition to being a fundraiser for The J, we love that it is a community program that helps talented young artists grow as performers," said Felice Azorsky, KC SuperStar Manager with The J. "There are a lot of new faces in this year's group of semifinalists, and I am excited to see who make the top 10," said Felice Azorsky, who oversees KC SuperStar for The J.

The semifinalists are working with professional coaches to get ready for the Semifinals that will be held Wednesday evening, June 8 at 7 p.m. in The White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center. The public is invited to attend this free event. Those who plan to attend the Semifinals are asked to bring a donation of packaged crackers or cereal that will be given to Jewish Family Services' Food Pantry. With two locations, the JFS Pantry provides food, personal care and household items to more than 800 families each month, regardless of faith, age, culture or lifestyle.

Anthony Fortino, a 2010 KC SuperStar finalist, will emcee KC SuperStar Semifinals. Fortino went on to perform in the National Tour of "Fun Home". Fortino has continued to sing but returned to Kansas City and operates Fortino Accounting Services. He also serves as the Director of Finance for The Classics Theatre Project, based in Dallas, TX.

A panel of music industry professionals will help in the selection of 10 finalists to continue in the singing competition.

The final event will take place Sunday evening, Aug. 28, in Yardley Hall of the Carlsen Center at Johnson County Community College. Broadway, television and film star Laura Bernanti will be the special guest and will perform during the Final event. Bernanti currently stars in Hulu's "Life & Beth" with Amy Schumer and can be seen in HBO Max's "Gossip Girl" reboot as well as Netflix's "Worth" starring opposite Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci. Additionally, Benanti created and executive produced the HBO MAX special, "HOMESCHOOL MUSICAL: CLASS OF 2020", co-authored a children's board book "M is for MAMA (and also Merlot): A Modern Mom's ABC's", and released a self-titled studio album for Sony Music Masterworks.

KC SuperStar 2022 awards over $22,000 in scholarships to the top 10 singers. The ultimate winner of KC SuperStar will receive the $10,000 scholarship. Other singers will be awarded scholarships for second place - $5,000; Third Place-$2,500; and Fourth Place-$1,000; all other finalists receive financial scholarships.

KC SuperStar is The J's annual fundraiser. Proceeds from KC SuperStar help provide transportation, meals, education, camp, wellness programs and the arts to so many deserving children, families, individuals and senior adults. In its nine years, the event has raised thousands of dollars in scholarships for individuals and families. The J will continue to share a portion of KC SuperStar proceeds with the Reat Griffin Underwood Rising Stars Fund; this year proceeds will also be shared with the University of Kansas Hillel. Thanks to the community's generosity, The J was able to provide $540,000 in financial Aid.

KC SuperStar 2022 Chairs are Michelle Cole and Kurt Kavanaugh longtime J members and dedicated community volunteers.

For more information about KC SuperStar, please visit www.kcsuperstar.org; please check out the Facebook page as well at https://www.facebook.com/groups/kcsuperstar/.