TREE OF LIFE World Premiere Opens At The White Theatre This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Over six years ago, Victor Wishna found himself in Ottumwa, Iowa, writing a story about a small synagogue in the process of decommissioning. As he listened to the stories of the remaining active members and learned about their intent to donate one of their Torah scrolls to a newly formed congregation in South America, he began to see the kernels of a story worth sharing on stage.

"It was a bittersweet story of Jewish continuity - a door closing, and another opening - and in the setting and situation, I saw a play that could touch on large swaths of Jewish history," Wishna said. "From the immigrants who fled Europe for North America and created vibrant outposts in small, Midwestern communities to people in South America who were rediscovering their Jewish roots and tracing them back to Spain and Portugal before the Inquisition - all set, conveniently, in one synagogue, in a small town in Iowa."

The story of Congregation Etz Chayim and its members found in Wishna's play "Tree of Life" are fictionalized versions, according to Wishna, but the core themes of the work are inspired by those real events.

"Tree of Life," which is produced in partnership with Kansas City Actors Theatre, makes its world premiere on Saturday, Sept. 14 at The Lewis & Shirley White Theatre. The play, which was a finalist in the Jewish Plays Project's National Jewish Playwriting Contest, runs for seven performances before closing on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Tickets to see "Tree of Life" are available at TheWhiteTheatre.org and start at just $18.

For over a year, Wishna has been working with The White Theatre and Keith Wiedenkeller, director of arts & culture at The J, to develop the story that is now part of the theatre's New Works Initiative, developed to tell intrinsically Jewish stories on stage. The show's director, Jonah Greene, as well as several members of the cast and Production Team have been workshopping the play since November 2023, bringing the characters to life and helping Wishna to evolve the script into the meaningful story it is today.

The story is meaningful to Wishna, as it talks specifically about the Midwestern Jewish experience and explores what, in his opinion, is most meaningful about being Jewish: being part of a community and a much larger, ongoing story.

"Not every Jewish story takes place in New York or Israel or Eastern Europe or is set during the Holocaust - the idea is, again, that there is a bigger Jewish story, with many settings and chapters, and we are a part of that," he said.

Director Greene, who is a PhD Candidate in Theatre at the University of Kansas, is excited to be collaborating with Wishna and The White Theatre on this project after first reading the script two years ago.

"I was immediately drawn to a Jewish story that acknowledges some scary and difficult moments in Jewish life and history, but that primarily celebrates Jewish life and pride and continuity," Greene said. "The entire show is written from a distinctly Jewish perspective, and the ideas it presents are so deeply Jewish while also being universal. It's a special combination that makes for a rich and rewarding theatrical experience."

Greene echoed Wishna's sentiments regarding new opportunities coming from endings.

"It is a profound story of faith that interrogates the difficulties of letting go, and moving on, while recognizing how an end can simultaneously be a beginning," Greene said. "The journey our show's main character goes on is one that centers around grief and forgiveness, and he must learn that the world moves in a circular way: as one door closes, another opens. The show is also about how home and community is made, who defines that, and our constant search for our part in a larger story. The script does an incredible job of showing how we are always connected to those who came before us, and how we will be remembered by those who come after. Perhaps most of all, the show's message shows a core belief in the power of community, of love, and the enduring light of Jewish culture and life."

The "Tree of Life" cast includes American film and television actor, Victor Raider- Wexler as Ken, a widower clinging to his proud - if fading - Jewish congregation in the fictional Wiconee, Iowa, and Patricia Carrillo as Marianela, a Columbian grad student visiting town who represents a burgeoning community of Latin Americans who are rediscovering their Jewish roots.

Audiences may remember Raider-Wexler from his many performers on area stages, including his powerful performance as Eddie Jacobson in the one-man show, "Eddie," on The White Theatre stage last season. Raider-Wexler has had many TV appearances - including a recurring role on "Seinfeld" - and many film performances, including Tom Cruise's "Minority Report," and Will Smith's "Pursuit of Happyness."

The remainder of the tightknit cast features an impressive array of accomplished actors, including Greg Butell and Jordan Fox, who have performed on almost every area stage; Sarilee Kahn, an actor with many Los Angeles credits; Sophia Payton, who recently performed in "West Side Story" at Starlight; and local favorites Marshall Rimann and Margaret Shelby.

Serving to "bookend' this powerhouse cast with Raider-Wexler is veteran actor/educator Kathy Breeden. Her impressive resume of voiceover, TV and movie work includes numerous independent films, as well as the feature film "Accidental Family."

In directing this dynamic cast, Greene hopes the collective talents of the ensemble will help the audience form a deep connection with the characters of the story as well as those around them.

"I very much hope that they can see themselves and their communities in this story, and thus it may help them think about how they are connected to a larger story of those who built their community before them and those who will continue their community after them," he said.

Meanwhile, six years after the roots of a new work first took place, Wishna is looking forward to sharing this story with a live audience.

"I hope the play provokes questions for people - regardless of their background - about the inseparable concepts of history and community and identity," he said. "How do we define who we are, through what connections? Do we belong to our past...or does it belong to us? What do we hold onto...and what does it mean to let go?"

The White Theatre wraps up the 2023-24 season with "Tree of Life." The 20th season lineup for 2024-2025 is on sale now and includes popular shows including "The Music Man," "Hairspray," "The Curious Incident of The Dog in The Night-Time," and "West Side Story."

More information can be found at TheWhiteTheatre.org.

Comments