Support Camp Encourage With A Night Of Stand Up Comedy At The Folly

For the seventh year, Camp Encourage will host An Evening With the 'Rents, a unique comedy event that brings humor and empowerment to the autism community.

With roughly 500 anticipated guests, this event is unique in that all the comics are individuals on the autism spectrum or parents of children with autism who are working alongside local comedians to craft their very raw life experiences into hilariously touching stories.

Funds raised support the mission of Camp Encourage, a local nonprofit providing overnight camp experiences and social opportunities to local youth with an autism spectrum disorder. Sponsors and attendees will be part of the magic-gifting meaningful experiences in which youth build the knowledge, courage, and skills to be empowered participants in the community.

Learn more about Camp Encourage by visiting www.CampEncourage.org.





