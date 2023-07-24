SevenDays Looking For Youth To Join Kindness Youth Leadership Team

WANTED-Kansas City area teens who want to promote kindness!

SevenDays is accepting applications for its Kindness Youth Leadership team for the 2023-2024 school year. SevenDays is a Kansas-City based nonprofit organization that overcomes hate by promoting kindness and understanding through education and dialogue.

Students who serve on the SevenDays Kindness Youth Leadership Team meet monthly to participate in leadership training and perform acts of community service. KYLT members are kindness "influencers" who also help plan SevenDays annual Kindness Kickoff event and Kindness Walk as well as play an active role representing their schools and encouraging youth participation in SevenDays activities. This year will be the 10th anniversary for SevenDays.

Reflecting the diversity of our SevenDays effort, this youth group is made up of high school students (ninth through 12th grades) from a variety of schools across the metro, faiths, cultures, and ethnicities. Members are chosen through an application process; applications are now available through the SevenDays website (Click Here). The application deadline is Friday, Aug. 4.

"We are looking forward to working with high schoolers from across the metro area to make Kansas City the kindest city," said Jill Andersen, Director of Youth Engagement for SevenDays. "We want all students to feel seen, appreciated and understood."

SevenDays was born out of hate when a White Supremacist murdered Reat Underwood, his grandfather Dr. William Corporon and Terri LaManno on April 13, 2014, outside of Jewish facilities. In the aftermath, these two families and our community joined hands and hearts to shine a light on the darkness of hate.

"One thing I have really enjoyed about KYLT has been the many connections I've been able to form through it," said Athan Tran, a rising junior at Blue Valley North who is a returning KYLT member. "Being able to work with like-minded peers from around the Greater Kansas City area has really opened my eyes to how big my community is, and the events I've helped organize has allowed me to meet mentors and figures I can look up to and connect with."

Emma Sandler, who is headed to the University of Kansas this fall, served on KYLT for four years.

"Being a member of KYLT opened my eyes to the good that our community needs," Emma said. "As a very active member of KYLT, I learned communication, leadership, and most of all, how to be kind."

SevenDays Kindness Kickoff Breakfast will take place on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, (LOVE Day) and conclude with a Kindness Walk Sunday, April 14, 2023, starting from United Methodist Church of the Resurrection (COR) in Leawood and concluding the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City, where the Ripple Memorial is located honoring Reat Dr. Corporon and Terri LaManno. On the ensuing days, SevenDays encourages the public to celebrate kindness through the other daily themes (Thursday, April 11-DISCOVER, Friday, April 12-OTHERS, Monday, April 15-CONNECT, Tuesday, April 16-YOU, Wednesday, April 17-GO and Thursday April 18- ONWARD). KYLT is an integral part of the SevenDays effort to make a ripple to change the world for the better.

Over the years, KYLT members have also helped develop some of the extensive kindness resources available during SevenDays including "Carry On Kindness" cards as well as tools for educators, faith groups, businesses, families, and organizations. These on-line resources make it easy and convenient to participate at each person's desired level of engagement. ALL AGES are encouraged to participate.

In the coming months, SevenDays will announce additional youth engagement opportunities through its Button Art Design Competition and Act of Kindness Scholarships.

For more information about the Kindness Youth Leadership Team or other youth activities, please email Jill Andersen, SevenDays Youth Engagement Director, at jill@SevenDays.org, or visit www.SevenDays.org.