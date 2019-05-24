Photo Flash: Kansas City Actors Theatre Stages MORNING'S AT SEVEN

Kansas City Actors Theatre presents Paul Osborn's "Morning's at Seven," which will run from May 22 to June 9 at the City Stage in Union Station. The production is directed by Dennis Hennessy of The New Theater in Overland Park, and stars Deb Bluford, Greg Butell, Krista Eyler, Peggy Friesen, Jeannine Hutchings, Gary Neal Johnson, Merle Moores, Victor Raider-Wexler, and Mark Robbins (KCAT co-founder). The production also features set design by Gary Mosby, costumes by Sarah M. Oliver, lighting design by Shane Rowse, sound design by Jon Robertson, and props from Shawnna Journagan.

Taking its title from a Robert Browning poem about all that can be right with the world at seven in the morning, Paul Osborn's "Morning's at Seven" is a charming portrait of life in a small Midwestern town in 1938. A much-loved, but rarely-performed classic, the story follows a quartet of sisters living near each other and the comic chaos of their lives in a show that considers some of the unique issues of aging and making changes to your life before it's too late. As rumors fly and relationships change, audiences will be delighted by this lively cast of characters as they consider where they are in their lives, how they got there, and where they really want to go from where they are - and with who.

"Morning's at Seven" will be presented at the City Stage in Union Station from May 22 to June 9. Previews will start on May 22 with Opening Night on Saturday, May 25th. Audience Talkbacks will follow performances on Friday, May 31; Sunday, June 2; and Wednesday, June 5. There will be no performance on Memorial Day, May 26, but there will be special additional matinee performances at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 1; Wednesday, June 5; and Saturday, June 8.

Tickets are between $28 and $47 and are available by contacting the Central Ticket Office at 816-235-6222 or online at www.kcactors.org/shows/mornings-at-seven.

Photo Credit: Brian Paulette





