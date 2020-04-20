Park ICM Announces 2020-2021 Season and New Executive Director

Park International Center for Music announced today that their 2020-2021 Season would once again kick off their season in September at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts with Stanislav & Friends. "We're kicking off our third performance season with THE concert event of the year! Transforming Helzberg Hall stage into an intimate 'living room,' the salon format concert features ICM's finest alumni, students and faculty," said Lisa Hickok, newly appointed Park ICM Executive Director. "We're literally bringing our best and brightest to showcase what our amazing faculty has accomplished in 17 short years." This second annual event will feature Park ICM's biggest stars including Kenny Broberg, Igor Khukhua, Dilshod Narzillaev, Maria Ioudenitch, the Park Trio and a magnificent four pianist, two piano finale.

In addition to the premiere concert at the Kauffman Center, Park ICM will have six extraordinary offerings this coming year, all being performed at the 1900 Building in Mission Woods, Kansas. "With the 1900 Building's two fabulous concert halls and the celebrated 1900 Restaurant right on site, our audiences can have a exquisite evening with fine food and wines, and the best of classical music," continued Hickok.

The Park University International Center for Music is delighted to welcome Lisa Merrill Hickok as its incoming Executive Director. Hickok joins Park University following her work as founder and President of Merrill, LLC, a consulting firm dedicated to serving the nonprofit community. Hickok will move into her new role on July 13th, 2020, with the conclusion of her consulting work for Park ICM.

Hickok brings over 30 years of experience empowering Kansas City arts organizations to her new role. Beginning her career as a dancer with the Kansas City Ballet, Hickok later returned to the organization first as a member of the Board of Directors and then as Director of Marketing. She subsequently founded and oversaw the Kansas City Ballet Archives, which is dedicated to the preservation of Kansas City's rich history in dance. Her work has brought her to active partnership with numerous nonprofit organizations including Summerfest Concerts Inc., The Women's Foundation, Heartland Men's Chorus and Kansas City Chamber Orchestra. In addition, Hickok has been pivotal in fundraising for many storied organizations. Some of her fundraising efforts include serving as Chairman for the Kansas City Ballet Golden Gala, the UMKC Conservatory's Crescendo, and as Co-Chairman of the Junior League of KCMO's Holiday Mart and their 100th Anniversary Luncheon. She currently serves on the Boards of Goodwill of Eastern Kansas and Western Missouri, Save the KC Neon/Lumi Neon Museum, the Kansas City Ballet Guild, and is an outgoing commissioner of the Municipal Art Commission of KCMO, having been appointed by Mayor Sly James.

Hickok holds a bachelor's degree in journalism and a master's degree in communications from the University of Missouri. She is a fourth generation Kansas Citian and is continually inspired by the vibrancy of its artistic community.

"Lisa has worked hard over the last three years on various projects to strengthen the International Center for Music brand, audience and donor engagement. Now is the right time to bring her on as Executive Director to help take the ICM to the next level in Kansas City and beyond," said Dr. Greg Gunderson, President, Park University.

The Park ICM 2020-2021 Performance Series includes:

1. Park ICM 1900 Series Featuring The Boston Trio,

Saturday, December 12, 2020, 7:30 p.m., 1900 Building, Mission Woods, Kansas

"Whenever this trio plays, drop everything and go hear them!" hailed The Boston Globe on the occasion of The Boston Trio's Tanglewood debut at Ozawa Hall. Since their formation in 1997, the trio has become one of today's most exciting chamber ensembles. Acclaimed for their superb sense of ensemble and wondrous balance, these virtuosic and profound musicians are committed to creating exceptional and daring performances of standard and contemporary repertoire.

Violinist Irina Muresanu, cellist Jonah Ellsworth, and pianist Heng-Jin Park each have distinguished careers as soloist, recitalist, chamber musician, and have appeared with major orchestras and premier chamber music festivals throughout the United States and Europe. Cellist Mr. Ellsworth has performed as soloist with the Boston Symphony, Akron Symphony, Boston Philharmonic, Jacksonville Symphony, Johnstown Symphony, Symphony by the Sea and New Bedford Symphony. Additionally, Ellsworth attended the Marlboro Music Festival from 2014-2016. Ms. Muresanu, who has appeared as soloist with the Boston Philharmonic, the Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, and other top international orchestras, is the recipient of top prizes at the Montreal International Competition and the Queen Elizabeth Violin Competition. Ms. Park, who made her solo debut with the Boston Pops at the age of 15, is the founding member of the Boston Trio and founder and artistic director of Halcyon Music Festival. Program to include Beethoven's trio in E-Flat Major, opus 70, #2, Bernstein's piano trio and Brahms' trio in B Major, opus 8.

https://www.bostontrio.com

2. Park ICM 1900 Series Featuring Stanislav Ioudenitch, Piano, Saturday, January 30, 2021, 7:30 p.m., 1900 Building, Mission Woods, Kansas

Stanislav Ioudenitch has garnered notable successes in music competitions including the gold medal at the XI Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2001. The Van Cliburn Competition launched a career that has taken Ioudenitch around the world for appearances with major orchestras in many of the world's important musical venues.

In addition to concert performances, Ioudenitch has held a lifelong passion for teaching. He is the founder of the International Center for Music at Park University (Kansas City) where he is Artistic Director and master teacher of piano. In addition, he is the director of the Young Artists Music Academy (Kansas City) and vice-president of the Piano Academy at Lake Como, Italy. Since 2017 he is also associate professor of piano at Oberlin Conservatory. Ioudenitch is continually invited to teach master-classes around the world.

Among his former and current students and master class participants are winners of major international competitions and artists with outstanding careers, such as Behzod Abduraimov, Kenneth Broberg, Andrey Gugnin, Benjamin Moser and Severin von Eckardstein.

Born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Ioudenitch studied at the Uspensky School of Music in Tashkent, the Escuela Superior de Música Reina Sofía in Madrid, the International Piano Foundation Theo Lieven (Lake Como, Italy), the Cleveland Institute of Music and the UMKC Conservatory of Music. Program to include Trois mouvements de Petrouchka or Three Movements from Petrushka, an arrangement for piano of music from the ballet Petrushka by Igor Stravinsky, and other works.

https://icm.park.edu/faculty/stanislav-loudenitch/

3. Park ICM 1900 Series Featuring Behzod Abduraimov, Piano, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 7:30 p.m., 1900 Building, Mission Woods, Kansas

Described by The New York Times as the "master of all he surveys" and with The Washington Post noting to "keep your ear on this one," Abduraimov's captivating performances continue to receive international praise. Following his debut success at Carnegie Hall in 2015, recent seasons have seen Abduraimov work with leading orchestras worldwide. An award-winning recording artist, he released his first concerto disc in 2014 on Decca Classics which features Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No.3 and Tchaikovsky's Concerto No.1 with the Orchestra Sinfonica Nazionale della Rai under Juraj Valčuha. His debut recital CD won both the Choc de Classica and the Diapason Découverte. Born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in 1990, Abduraimov began to play the piano at the age of five as a pupil of Tamara Popovich at Uspensky State Central Lyceum in Tashkent. He is an alumnus of Park University's International Center for Music where he studied with Stanislav Ioudenitch, and now serves as the ICM's artist-in-residence.

Program to include Robert Schumann's "Kreisleriana" op.16, Franz Liszt's "Benediction De Dieu Dans la Solitude" and Sergei Rachmaninoff's Corelli variations op.42. Program subject to change.

http://59productions.co.uk/project/behzod-abduraimov/

https://www.harrisonparrott.com/artists/behzod-abduraimov

4. Park ICM 1900 Series Featuring Elmar Oliveria, Violin,

Saturday, April 10, 2021, 7:30 p.m., 1900 Building, Mission Woods, Kansas

Elmar Oliveira is an American violinist whose remarkable combination of impeccable artistry and old- world elegance sets him apart as one of our most celebrated living artists. Oliveira remains the first and only American violinist to win the Gold Medal at Moscow's prestigious Tchaikovsky International Competition. He was the first violinist to receive the coveted Avery Fisher Prize and won First Prize at the Naumburg International Competition.

Son of Portuguese immigrants, Oliveira was nine when he began studying the violin with his brother, John Oliveira, and then attended the Hartt College of Music and the Manhattan School of Music. He holds honorary doctorates from both the Manhattan School of Music and Binghamton University. In 1997, the Prime Minister of Portugal awarded Elmar the country's highest civilian accolade, The Order of Santiago.

In 2016 Elmar Oliveira announced the creation of the Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition. This competition-that takes place every three years-is open to any violinist of any nationality between the ages of 16-32 and offers critical career support in the form of artist management and public relations as well as cash prizes.

Oliveira is passionate about expanding the role and repertoire of the violin as well as championing contemporary music and unjustly neglected works. He is a devoted teacher and promoter of young artists, and also keenly supports the art of contemporary violin and bow making. Oliveira's program will include J.S. Bach's Sonata for Violin and Harpsichord (Piano) in A major, BMV 1015, Felix Mendelssohn's Sonata for Violin and Piano in F major and P.I. Tchaikovsky's Meditation. Oliveira will be accompanied by Park ICM Collaborative Pianist, Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich.



https://www.elmaroliveiraivc.org/elmar-oliveira

Also on the season program are two concerts by Park ICM Masters:

5. Park ICM Masters in Concert Presents Ben Sayevich, Violin & Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, Piano, Thursday, October 15, 2020, 7:30 p.m., 1900 Building, Mission Woods, Kansas



Violinist Ben Sayevich has established himself as one of the most distinguished violinists and teachers of his generation. Sayevich also maintains a vigorous schedule as chamber musician. He is a founding member of the Park Trio, established at Park University in 2006, and is violinist of the London-based Rosamunde Piano Trio. With the Rosamunde Trio he has performed widely in Europe, including appearances on BBC Radio London, Irish Public Radio in Cork and the Abbado Festival Bologna. Sayevich is currently professor of violin at Park ICM. He is joined in concert by his wife, Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, a reputed concert pianist in her own right.



The highlight of the evening will be the famed Violin Sonata by Richard Strauss. Written between 1887 and 1888 at the young age of 23, it is noted for its lyrical beauty and its technical demands made on both violinist and pianist. It was during this time, that Strauss fell in love with the soprano whom he would later wed, and his amorous feelings can be heard throughout the piece.

The concert program also includes the Violin Sonata by Francis Poulenc.



6. Park ICM Masters in Concert Presents Daniel Veis, Cello, and Helena Veisova, Piano, Saturday, February 13th, 2021, 7:30 p.m., 1900 Building, Mission Woods, Kansas



Daniel Veis has been widely recognized as "the finest Czech cellist" since winning the Silver Medal at the prestigious 1978 Tchaikovsky International Competition in Moscow. Prior to winning the Tchaikovsky, he won the First Prize at the 1976 Prague Spring International Competition. Since 1979 he has performed regularly as a soloist with many major orchestras. In addition to his solo career he is also a member of the Rosamunde Trio, an ensemble of international repute, together with British pianist Martino Tirimo and violinist Ben Sayevich. He plays a Joseph Cavaleri instrument, Genoa, 1740. Daniel joined the faculty at Park University in 2010.



Helena Veisova started her musical studies at age six and at twelve she performed with her father, the violin virtuoso Vaclav Snitil. She graduated from the Academy of Performing Arts, Prague, where at 14 she studied with the famous Jan Panenka. She subsequently started her permanent co-operation with her former Trio partner and future husband, Daniel Veis. They appeared together in numerous concerts in France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, Russia among others. Helena has performed on live Radio and TV broadcasts, and has made numerous Radio and CD recordings.



Daniel and Helena's program includes Robert Schumann'sa??Phantasie-Stücke op. 73, Ludwig van Beethoven's

Sonata in A major op. 69, and Edvard Grieg's Sonata in A minor op.36, and will be held in the Rose Theater of the 1900 Building, Mission Woods, Kansas.





