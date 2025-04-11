POTUS to Open at Springfield Contemporary Theatre in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Springfield Contemporary Theatre will continue its 29th season with the new comedy, POTUS, Or, Behind Every Great Dumb*ss are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, by Selina Fillinger. Funny, farcical, and all-female, this hilarious production is sure to leave audience members on both sides of the aisle in stitches. POTUS runs for two weekends only from April 25-May 4 at the Historic Fox Theatre in Springfield, Missouri.

Despite the title, the audience never sees the Commander-in-Chief himself. Instead, POTUS focuses on his inner circle of the seven women closest to him as they attempt to navigate a public relations disaster started by the President making an unthinkable comment about the first lady over a hot mic. The situation only gets worse with the arrival of two figures the staff are desperate to keep from being discovered by the journalists who hover around the White House: an international drug mule seeking pardon-who also happens to be the president's sister-and his current romantic entanglement, who carries a secret that could ruin the careers of both the president and all the women standing behind him.

POTUS is the most recent title from acclaimed stage and television writer Selina Fillinger, who holds the distinction of being one of the youngest playwrights ever to have her work produced on Broadway. The original Broadway production received three Tony Award nominations, and has been named by the Theatre Communications Group as one of the top ten most-produced plays in the nation each year since its premiere.

SCT's production of POTUS is directed by Karen A. Sabo, who made her SCT directorial debut last season with Sharr White's The Other Place. Sabo is an Professor of Acting at Missouri State University, where she has directed productions including Eurydice, Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play, and the world premiere of the musical In Vain. She has also previously been a resident director at Barter Theatre, the longest running professional Equity theatre in the United States. Joining Sabo on the creative team are Ethan Brown as Scenic and Lighting Designer, Denise Willamena Chambers as Costume Designer, Sam Haley as Sound Designer, Madison Davis as Stage Manager, Codi Filipek as Props Designer and Assistant Stage Manager, and Laine Monica Cordell as Intimacy Coordinator.

The cast is comprised of seven Springfield-based actresses who bring formidable talent and experience from performing in theatres across the nation: Mel Jenkins, a Springfield area stage veteran, plays Harriet, the Chief of Staff and "brains" of the White House. Annie Crumbaugh plays Jean, the Press Secretary who chooses to see her job as "looking on the bright side for a living." Megan Keathley plays Bernadette, the President's wheeling and dealing sister as well as Jean's former flame. Stefany Cambra plays Stephanie, a talented and multilingual but insecure Secretary. Making her SCT debut as the President's "dalliance," Scout Hutchinson plays Dusty, a conflict resolution mediator and blue raspberry slushie enjoyer. Judeline Vansant is making her stage debut as Chris, a struggling journalist and recently-single mother. Rounding out the cast of characters, Sandy Johnson portrays Margaret, the glass ceiling-shattering and assuredly "earthy" First Lady, Margaret. In addition, the roles of Harriet, Jean, Stephanie, Dusty, and Bernadette, are understudied by Laine Monica Cordell.

Single adult tickets for POTUS are $37, with senior, student, student rush, and opening night discounts available. A "Pay What You Want" performance will be offered for this production on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Post-Show Discussions with members of the cast and creative team, moderated by the production's Dramaturg Ashlee Finke, will be held following the performances on April 27 and May 1. For tickets, visit SpringfieldContemporaryTheatre.org or call 417-831-8001.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre, a non-profit corporation, boldly connects and engages our community with inclusive high-quality entertainment. SCT is dedicated to the production of contemporary works and works that can be re-energized through a contemporary view, theatre that can uplift us and transform us, theatre created by the community for the community. SCT is the resident company of the Historic Fox Theatre on Park Central Square in downtown Springfield. Now in its 29th season, SCT was housed from 1995-2012 at the historic Vandivort Center Theatre (now the Hotel Vandivort) and from 2013-2020 at SCT's Center Stage at Wilhoit Plaza. Springfield Contemporary Theatre is a member of Springfield Regional Arts Council and the Springfield Chamber of Commerce. Financial assistance for this project has been provided by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.

