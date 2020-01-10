Opera180 Announces Passion & Pilsners At KC Bier Co.

Opera180 of Kansas City announces its next event, Passion & Pilsners, produced with KC Bier Co. This night of passion and vengeance arias and duets will include selections from composers such as Verdi, Puccini, Donizetti, Guonod, Stravinsky, Handel, Mozart, and more. Two performances will be held on Monday, January 27th; one at 6:00pm and the second at 8:30pm at Kansas City Bier Company at 310 W 79th St., Kansas City, MO, 64114. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.opera180.org/tickets.

Opera180 returns to KC Bier Co. for their second night of music and bier. Artists include Kristin Newbegin, Alyssa Toepfer, & Joshua Baum. Mark Ferrell will return as Accompanist & Music Director.

Opera180 seeks to produce work in a variety of venues while achieving maximum accessibility while working to increase interest in the opera art form.

Artistic Director, Dr. Elizabeth Birger, said of the production, "We are delighted to partner with KC Bier Co. for another wonderful event. This night of Passion and Pilsners is another opportunity allowing patrons to experience opera the way it was always intended - an experience for everyone. The event promises a robust evening full of gorgeous singing in an engaging environment."

Executive Director, Nate Wheatley, said, "Our first performance at KC Bier Co., Ein Prosit!, was a smash hit and we are excited and fortunate to work again with a company like KC Bier Co. This partnership has allowed us to bring our patrons to the bierhalle while exposing KC Bier Co. patrons to what our company has to offer."

About OPERA180: Opera180 is a 501(c)3 organization based in Kansas City, Missouri. The mission is to introduce the art of opera to new and established audiences in fun and innovative ways. The organization also provides aspiring young opera performers with a new venue to practice their craft.





