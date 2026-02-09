Arturo O’Farrill and Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Set for WINTERLUDE Jazz Fest

🎭 NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Led by Arturo O'Farrill for nearly two decades, the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra has shared a unique combination of big-band jazz and Latin music through the talent and virtuosity of its 18 solo musicians.

As a smaller version of the orchestra, the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble is a prodigious octet, also led by O'Farrill as musical director. The Ensemble's repertoire includes material performed by the orchestra, as well as pieces composed for a smaller format.

The Grammy Award-winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra has enamored international audiences with its creative performances of music by Latin jazz legends, such as Tito Puente, Frank “Machito” Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as new pieces from some of the most accomplished composers and arrangers in Latin music. This year they will headline the Midwest Trust Center's Winterlude Jazz Festival March 7-8.

Additional performances for the two-day festival include Trent Austin, Chris Hazelton, Gerald Spaits, the JCCC Jazz Ensemble led by Ryan Heinlein, author Carolyn Brewer, Eclipse Trio, Sons of Brasil, and Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Dan White. High-res photos can be found here.

Performances will take place at the Midwest Trust Center on the campus of Johnson County Community College (12345 College Blvd. Overland Park, KS 66210).

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase online here or call the Midwest Trust Center Box Office Monday-Friday 10am-5pm at (913) 469-4445. For more information about these shows and the rest of the 2025-2026 Season, visit jccc.edu/MTC.

The Midwest Trust Center is Johnson County's performing arts center. Early on, the founders of Johnson County Community College (JCCC) dreamed of building a world-class performing arts venue in Johnson County, Kansas. In 1990, that dream was realized, and the center soon became a cultural hub for the rapidly growing county. The Midwest Trust Center's growth parallels that of Johnson County, expanding from 50 events in the first season to around 150 annually today. Events include Midwest Trust Center Series, the annual series of around 25 events presented by JCCC that features professional, internationally known artists in a wide variety of genres; academic branches of JCCC; and community groups who rent the space.

In 2020 Johnson County Community College accepted a $1,000,000 donation intended to provide an ongoing endowment to support the College's Performing Arts Series. These funds will also provide scholarships for students studying creative arts at JCCC. As a feature of the donation, the center now bears the name Midwest Trust Center, a local company founded by Brad Bergman. The donors Brad and Libby Bergman are long-time supporters of the College, having co-chaired the JCCC Foundation's annual Some Enchanted Evening Gala – the largest single fundraising event for student scholarships. Brad has also served as Chair of the JCCC Foundation Board of Directors. The Bergmans have been consistent supporters of dozens of activities at JCCC. They have four children, each of whom has benefited from classes taught at the College.

