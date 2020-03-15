National WWI Museum and Memorial Closes Due To Concerns With COVID-19

On the heels of an increase in reported cases of the COVID-19/Coronavirus in both the Kansas City metropolitan area and across the country, the National WWI Museum and Memorial will close at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 and remain closed through Friday, April 3. The closure mirrors the City of Kansas City, Missouri's declaration of a state of emergency through April 3. The exterior grounds will remain open to the public during this period of time.

"While we had hoped to remain open, we believe that closure is the best course of action," said Dr. Matthew Naylor, National WWI Museum and Memorial President and CEO. "The history shared at the Museum and Memorial teaches us that pandemics are best managed when communities work in partnership. Failure to do so can change the course of history. The health and safety of our community, guests, staff and volunteers is our top priority. Moving forward, we'll continue to work with public health agencies to continually reassess the situation and act accordingly."

In addition to the closure of the Museum, all public programing in March has been canceled or rescheduled.

For status updates of the Museum and Memorial, visit theworldwar.org or the organization's social media channels.





