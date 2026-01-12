Midwest Trust Center To Present The Barricade Boys And The Acting Company This Winter

🎭 NEW! Kansas City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Kansas City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Midwest Trust Center will present a series of Broadway- and theatre-focused performances this winter, beginning with The Barricade Boys: Broadway Party on Friday, January 30 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert features The Barricade Boys, a vocal ensemble drawn from London productions of Les Misérables, performing selections from Broadway, pop, rock, swing, and Motown. The program is designed as a concert-style evening highlighting music from Les Misérables, Jersey Boys, and additional popular repertoire.

In February, The Acting Company will present two classic works in repertory. On Saturday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m., the company will perform Great Expectations, a stage adaptation of the novel by Charles Dickens. The following afternoon, Sunday, February 15 at 2:00 p.m., The Acting Company will return with A Midsummer Night’s Dream by William Shakespeare.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets for all performances are on sale now. Tickets may be purchased online at jccc.edu/MTC or by calling the Midwest Trust Center Box Office at (913) 469-4445, Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

These performances are part of the Midwest Trust Center’s 2025–2026 season, presented by Johnson County Community College, which includes concerts, theatre, family programming, and International Artists throughout the year.