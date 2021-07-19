MTH Theater Announces Cast and Creatives for HAIR: Then & Now

MTH Theater at Crown Center continues its 2021 season with an innovative and powerful production of the iconic musical that defined a generation and changed the world: HAIR: Then & Now.

The production is directed by Nedra Dixon, a cast member in the 1st National tour of the original Broadway production in 1972. Playing August 5 through August 22 at the 4th floor Theater at Crown Center, HAIR: Then & Now captures the music of the legendary musical that brought the passion and revolution of the late 1960s to audiences around the world. MTH's concert production will present the full musical score of HAIR, performed by an ensemble of 11, along with a 5-piece rock band.

"We were fortunate enough to be granted permission to omit the dialogue and present only the songs. This allows us to approach the piece through a contemporary lens and view how timely and relevant the music remains today," said Executive Artistic Director Tim Scott. "Our hope is to blur iconography from the late 1960s with present day imagery to form a powerful portrait of HAIR then and now. We're lucky to have Nedra and her vast experience with the piece to guide us along the way."

Also of note, HAIR: Then & Now will be one of the first Actors Equity Association (the union for professional actors and stage managers) approved, indoor productions in Kansas City since before the COVID-19 pandemic.



The production team includes musical direction by Mark T. Ferrell, choreography by Kenny Personett, lighting design by Zan de Spelder, sound design by Jon Robertson, costume design by Georgianna Londre Buchanan, scenic design by Glyneisha Johnson, and stage management by Lacey Willis.

The ensemble cast includes Abigail Becker, Gabriela Delano, Tyler Fromson, Camryn Hampton, Matthew Harris, Nora Hennessy, Lanette King, Austin Ragusin, Robert Vardiman, Francisco Javier Villegas, and Marc Wayne. The five-person band includes Ferrell on piano, Tod Barnard on drums, Cindy Egger on guitar, Jacob Roemer on bass, and Evangelos Spanos on Keyboard II.

"I could go on and on about the power and actual 'magic' of this revolutionary rock musical that changed theatre forever," offered Dixon. "I will simply say that I was one lucky, extremely green, wide-eyed, new college graduate, a 'serious' student of theatre, when I was cast in this show...my first professional theatre job...No!...adventure. HAIR shaped me as a human being and as an artist in the most positive of ways. Its messages of an empathic global community, acceptance, peace, environmental awareness, freedom, love resonate as soundly today as I felt them so many years ago. It will do the same for you."

Per Union guidelines, all eligible members of the ensemble are vaccinated and seating for the indoor production will be at reduced capacity to allow for physical distancing and safety. In accordance with current CDC guidance, masks are not required for patrons who are fully vaccinated; however, other health and safety protocols, including sanitation stations, distancing and no intermission to avoid unnecessary crowding, will remain in place. Masks are still recommended for patrons who are not fully vaccinated. MTH staff, ushers, and volunteers will be required to wear masks at all performances.

HAIR: THEN & NOW plays 16 performances, August 5 - 22. Appropriate for ages 17+. As a concert production, there will be no nudity.

Due to reduced capacity, seating is extremely limited. Tickets are available by visiting www.MTHKC.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987.