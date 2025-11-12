Music Theater Heritage Reveals New Managing Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Music Theater Heritage has announced that Chris Roady has officially joined the organization as its new Managing Director. Roady comes to MTH from the Kansas City Ballet, where he served as Associate Director of Individual Giving. He brings extensive experience in arts administration, fundraising, and audience engagement, along with a strong commitment to community, collaboration, and the transformative power of live performance.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris to MTH,” said Tim Scott, Chief Executive & Artistic Director. “Organizationally, we're thriving. We’re expanding audiences, producing new work, and strengthening our place in Kansas City’s cultural landscape. Chris’s strategic insight and enthusiasm for building community through the arts will be key in sustaining and amplifying that success.”

This transition also marks the departure of Carly Lee, who is stepping away after years of dedicated leadership at MTH. “Carly’s leadership has helped guide MTH through meaningful growth,” Scott continued. “We are grateful for her valuable contributions as well as her care and collaboration throughout this transition.”

Roady assumed the role on November 10 and is already working closely with the MTH team to shape and support the organization’s next chapter.