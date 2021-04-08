MTH Adds Summer Camp For Adults With Special Needs

MTH Theater at Crown Center has announced plans for its first in-person educational camp for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

THAT'S ENTERTAINMENT dives into the musical theater world of entertainment where campers will be immersed in voice classes learning vocal warmups and selected songs, sharpen their acting skills by playing theater games and improv, and also learn the "Art of Dance" through movement.

The camp is led by Melba McNichols who holds a Bachelor's degree in Vocal Performance, a Master's degree in Music Education, as well as a music certificate in teaching from the Yale School of Music. Mrs. McNichols has a certification in Teaching Special Education, is trained in the Mandt system and Safety Care, and is currently the Director of Day and Work Services for GoodLife Innovations. Her work with GoodLife Innovations has earned her the company's "Most Creative Programs" award 3 years in a row.



"Melba's joy and energy inspires everyone around her. Her ability to bring out the best in theater performers, coupled with experience working with men and women with special needs will make That's Entertainment camp a thrilling experience," said MTH Manager of Education Programs Dr. Robert McNichols, Jr.



"Last summer we had the opportunity to host a virtual camp for adults with intellectual disabilities at Link Associates in Des Moines, Iowa. The experience was so memorable and gratifying that when the opportunity to host an in-person camp presented itself, we jumped at the opportunity. We're so grateful to have such a leader in the field like Melba join our team to bring this programming to fruition," said Tim Scott, MTH Theater's Executive Artistic Director.



THAT'S ENTERTAINMENT camp runs everyday from 12:30-3:30pm, August 2 through August 6. The camp is available for adults 18 years and older with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. MTH's weekly, in-person summer camp programs for kids begins on June 7 and concludes on August 6, 2021. MTH's more than a dozen camp offerings include UNDER THE SEA, SING, FEEL IT IN YOUR SOUL, MONSTERS UNIVERSITY, CAMP HOGWARTS, CAMP HAMILTON, and more.