MET Cancels All Events At Warwick Theatre

Following recent instructions from the CDC and the Kansas City Mayor's Office, Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre announces the postponement of all events scheduled at the Warwick Theatre.

With that in mind, we are postponing our current production THE MOTHER OF THE MAID to September 2020 (please see our website for dates for new schedule) and looking at the balance of the season calendar to determine those rescheduling options. Each patron who has a reservation for Mother of the Maid will receive a call in the coming week to discuss rescheduling options. Going forward, we are exploring several options using live theatre and distance theatre experience to bring THE NOWHERE GIRL and OLIVER! to our community as planned. We'll keep you updated. Words are hard to come by to describe how much we miss all of you, artists and audience both.

The theatre is quiet now, but in the meantime of these coming weeks, we are preparing for the next projects that will bring us back together. There is a lot to do at the Warwick and in planning this spring, summer and next season. Our staff and board are tackling that in anticipation of the good days to come.

These next few weeks will be a remarkably challenge. Theatre isn't theatre without you. MET relies heavily on your presence, your support and good will, and on dollars from tickets, from concessions and your kind and generous gifts to make it possible to bring live theatre to the stage and to keep basic day to day operations going. Potentially losing 1/2 of MET's annual revenue is a daunting prospect. We are deeply appreciative to those of you who have called or written to send help and to all of you for your patient support.

Most importantly, please look after yourselves and each other. Follow common sense measures and take care. Each member of our MET family is a treasure to us and to so many others too.

Please watch our website and FB page for ongoing updates regarding our upcoming productions and ways you can participate. Lots of creative options are being explored. We will use this time to evolve and learn. Plans to complete this season and to begin the next are underway.

Dear friends, things are tough now. There's only so much Netflix a person can stand. But more seriously, you are always in our thoughts. We may be down, folks, but we ain't out. We look forward to seeing everyone again very soon.

While the theatre is currently closed to the public, our staff may be reached by phone or email during normal business hours. For more information contact us at boxoffice@metkc.org or by calling 816-569-3226.





