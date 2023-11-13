Kauffman Center Presents Announces WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE!

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has announced the latest addition to the 2023-2024 season, Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, Wednesday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m. in Muriel Kauffman Theatre.

Kauffman Center Presents promises to deliver extraordinary and diverse experiences featuring internationally recognized artists and performers for Kansas City audiences. High-resolution photos with IDs can be found here.

President and CEO Paul Schofer shared his excitement about welcoming this latest addition to the season. “Our audiences went wild last year when Wheel of Fortune LIVE! came to Kansas City. We are excited to welcome them back and can only imagine how much fun families will have trying to solve the puzzles. Everyone will be a winner!”

Wheel of Fortune LIVE!

April 17, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in Muriel Kaufman Theatre

Single Ticket On-Sale Date: Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

The live stage show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television and UTA, is the one-and-only way fans can experience America's Game in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios.

One of the greatest game shows of all time has been adapted into a stage show to give more fans access and more chances to win at Wheel of Fortune LIVE!. Guests are randomly selected to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself. The live stage show is the only way you can have the chance to spin a full-sized replica of the iconic Wheel. At Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, contestants are selected from the audience to go on stage for the chance to call consonants, buy vowels and maybe even solve puzzles to win fantastic prizes, including trips to destinations like Paris and Hawaii or up to $10,000 in cash. Everyone gets in on the fun and a chance to win at Wheel of Fortune LIVE! because there are audience games, too!

VIP Packages will also be available, giving fans early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities to spin the wheel. For tickets and more information, visit WheelofFortuneLive.com.

Pat and Vanna will not be on tour, and the hosts for this engagement will be announced at a later date. Wheel of Fortune LIVE! is a live touring production and is not for broadcast.

Wheel of Fortune, a TV version of the popular game Hangman, is the most successful syndicated program in the history of TV and has earned 7 Emmy Awards including the 2011 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show. Hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White since its debut in 1983, the show has awarded more than $250 million in cash and prizes to its contestants. Can you believe that over 10,000 people audition each year for the chance to appear on the show? With more than 26 million viewers per week, America's Game continues to attract a larger audience than many primetime TV shows.

For more information visit: WheelofFortuneLive.com. Tickets go on sale to the public Nov. 17, 2023, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available through the Kauffman Center Ticket Office at 816.994.7222 or online at