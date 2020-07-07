Kansas City Ballet, Kansas City Symphony, Lyric Opera of Kansas City & Harriman-Jewell Series Announce Revised 20/21 Season

To address building occupancy restrictions and social distancing guidelines, the Kansas City Ballet, Kansas City Symphony, Lyric Opera of Kansas City, and Harriman-Jewell Series conclude it is not possible to perform and today announce postponement or cancellation of their on-stage programming at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts through December 31, 2020.

The decision was made based on current information about the pandemic and its impact, which has stopped all activity at the Kauffman Center since mid-March.

"Collectively, the Kansas City Ballet, Kansas City Symphony, Lyric Opera of Kansas City, and Harriman-Jewell Series have conducted evaluations and extensive scenario planning. It was determined that it was in the best interest of our shared audiences, artists, staff, volunteers, and guests that resources be conserved now to put us in a stronger position to return for a dynamic and robust season next calendar year," said Kauffman Center President and CEO Paul Schofer. "We each remain committed to our mission to enrich the lives of our communities throughout the region, country and world by offering extraordinary and diverse performing arts experiences. We cannot wait to welcome all of our audiences back to the Kauffman Center."

Today's announcement includes the following performances that were to take place at the Kauffman Center (in date order). In the coming weeks, each organization will release additional information regarding the possible rescheduling of performances.

September 9-13 - Kansas City Symphony - Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert, Helzberg Hall

September 18-20 - Kansas City Symphony - Bohemian Rhapsody: Queen's Greatest Hits, Helzberg Hall

September 26-October 4 - Lyric Opera of Kansas City - La Traviata, Muriel Kauffman Theatre

September 27 - Kansas City Symphony - Buckets N Boards, Helzberg Hall

October 1 - Kansas City Symphony - Richard Marx with the Kansas City Symphony, Helzberg Hall

October 7 - Harriman-Jewell Series - Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops on Tour, performing Lights, Camera...Music! Six Decades of John Williams, Muriel Kauffman Theatre

October 9 - Harriman-Jewell Series - Parsons Dance, Muriel Kauffman Theatre

October 9-11 - Kansas City Symphony - Classical Series Opening Weekend! Stern Conducts Brahms' First and Schumann, Helzberg Hall

October 16-25 - Kansas City Ballet - Dracula, Muriel Kauffman Theatre

October 17 - Harriman-Jewell Series - Renée Fleming, soprano in recital, Helzberg Hall

October 24 - Harriman-Jewell Series - Chicago Symphony Orchestra; Riccardo Muti, Zell Music Director, Helzberg Hall

October 25 - Kansas City Symphony - Halloween Symphony Spooktacular!, Helzberg Hall

October 29 - Kansas City Symphony - Silent Film + Live Organ: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Helzberg Hall

October 30-November 1 - Kansas City Symphony - Gil Shaham Plays Brahms with Schumann's Fourth, Helzberg Hall

November 7-15 - Lyric Opera of Kansas City - The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Muriel Kauffman Theatre

November 13-15 - Kansas City Symphony - Audra McDonald with the Kansas City Symphony, Helzberg Hall

November 20-22 - Kansas City Symphony - Beethoven's Missa Solemnis, Helzberg Hall

November 27-29 - Kansas City Symphony - From Darkness into Light: Mozart, Elgar and Walton, Helzberg Hall

December 3-24 - Kansas City Ballet - The Nutcracker, Muriel Kauffman Theatre

December 4-6 - Kansas City Symphony - Handel's Messiah, Helzberg Hall

December 7 - Harriman-Jewell Series - Canadian Brass Holiday Concert, Helzberg Hall

December 9-10 - Kansas City Symphony - Holidays with Kenny G, Helzberg Hall

December 18-21 - Kansas City Symphony - Christmas Festival, Helzberg Hall

December 22-24 - Kansas City Symphony - Film + Live Orchestra: Home Alone, Helzberg Hall

January 16 - Harriman-Jewell Series - Dorrance Dance, Muriel Kauffman Theatre

February 22 - Harriman-Jewell Series - Joyce DiDonato's Songplay, Helzberg Hall

March 14 - Harriman-Jewell Series - Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de México, Helzberg Hall

Kansas City Ballet Executive Director Jeffrey Bentley stated, "The past few months have been an enormously challenging period for Kansas City Ballet, indeed for all of the performing arts and artists in our nation. We are confident our dancers will soon return to the stage, along with our colleagues here at the Kauffman Center and once again deliver those uniquely personal experiences that each patron carries with them when they leave the theater. It cannot be too soon." He continued, "While we may not be present at this moment on the stage of the Muriel Kauffman Theatre, stay tuned for future announcements regarding new programming initiatives at the Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity which will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this August!"

With this update, the Kansas City Symphony also is rearranging its season to present Classical, Pops, and Family Series concerts beginning in early January through the end of June 2021. This revised schedule will result in some exciting programming changes while ensuring the safety of ticket holders, musicians, and staff.

"We continue to make music, even during these times, through whatever means we can," said Danny Beckley, Executive Director of the Kansas City Symphony. "The need to perform great music is hardwired into our DNA, and we will not be silenced by this pandemic. We are developing plans for this fall that include chamber music with small ensembles of musicians, with live performances online and outdoors to the maximum extent possible. We are optimistic that society is more successfully dealing with the pandemic six months from now, and so from January to June, we are developing plans to safely present our full subscription series in Helzberg Hall."

A revised Symphony concert schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. Until then, please stay in touch at kcsymphony.org, and the Kansas City Symphony on Facebook and Instagram for the latest announcements, online performances, podcasts, and educational resources.

Lyric Opera of Kansas City General Director and CEO Deborah Sandler stated, "In the face of this uncertain and unpredictable public health epidemic, it will be impossible for LOKC to proceed with our fall programming at the Kauffman Center through the end of December 2020. This unfortunate and heartbreaking decision postpones the spectacular fall season we had planned for Kansas City. Please know that our energies are focused on reimagining a revised and exciting season at our Lyric Opera Production Arts Building. Look for our announcement shortly. We cannot wait to see you again."

Most Harriman-Jewell Series performances originally planned for the 2020-2021 season will be moved to the 2021-2022 season.

"Even though subscription performances planned for the 56th Season have been recast to our 57th Season, the Harriman-Jewell Series will actively contribute to the Kansas City cultural landscape in the near term," said Clark Morris, Series Executive and Artistic Director. "Our 2020-2021 season must be reimagined, and we pledge to find substantive ways to serve our community."

For existing ticket holders of postponed or cancelled events, please note that the organization that issued your tickets will be in contact regarding next steps soon. Subscribers who have renewed their season subscriptions will have an option to receive a credit to a future performance, donate the package value or speak with the organization about other options. All exchange fees will be waived for tickets purchased for these events.

If you are a ticket holder of one of these performances, please contact the organization that issued your tickets:

Kansas City Ballet

Kansas City Symphony

Lyric Opera of Kansas City

Harriman-Jewell Series

Please reach out to contact@kauffmancenter.org or the Kauffman Center box office at (816) 994-7222 for questions.

For a complete schedule of the numerous performances that remain scheduled at the Kauffman Center visit kauffmancenter.org.

Currently, the Kauffman Center is closed to the public through August 2. For more information regarding updates and performance schedule changes at the Kauffman Center, please visit kauffmancenter.org/coronavirus.

