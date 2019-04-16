KCPublic And CSF Present HER OWN DEVICES

Kansas City Public Theatre presents Her Own Devices by Lindsay Adams in partnership with the Charlotte Street Foundation May 10, 11, 17 & 18 at 7:30 PM, and on Sunday, May 19 at 2 PM. All performances will occur at Capsule, which is located at 1664 Broadway Blvd. Admission is free to the public.

Her Own Devices is the story of Madeleine, a young girl born with a mysterious and powerful autoimmune disorder, who has spent her entire life in a lab as a test subject. Meanwhile, the King of Germs visits her dreams every night and tries to touch her with his contaminating hand. She enlists the help of her imaginary friend the Robot to fight him off and soon must make a choice whether to leave the only home she's ever known. Her Own Devices is a world of robots and nightmares, lab coats and Samba dances that explores the power of imagination in a young girl who refuses to be defined by her disability.

KCPublic began working with Lindsay Adams on this play in March 2017 during our monthly Theatre Lab series. Though KCPublic is the first to fully produce Her Own Devices, the play has already received two awards from the Kennedy Center, won the 2016 Judith Barlow Prize, and has been honored by the Austin Film Festival and Trustus Theatre.

Lindsay Adams is an educator, director, and award-winning playwright from Kansas City. "Her Own Devices" has received two awards from the Kennedy Center, won the 2016 Judith Barlow Prize, and been honored by the Austin Film Festival and Trustus Theatre. Her play, "River Like Sin" was a Semi-Finalist for the O'Neill Playwrights Conference. "Viper" was a 2018 finalist for the Playwright's Center Core Apprentice Program. Her work has been produced and developed at Women's Project Theatre (NYC), Theatre Alliance (DC), Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (PA), Keegan Theatre (DC), Interrobang Theatre (MD), Page-to- Stage Festival (DC), This is Water Theatre (TX), The Hub Theatre (VA), The Pearl KC (MO), Westridge Middle School (KS), Westport Center for the Arts (MO), Fishtank Theater (MO), KC Public Theater (MO), and The One Minute Play Festival (DC), among many others. She has an M.F.A. in Playwriting from Catholic University of America in DC, and is a Midwest Dramatists Center Resident Playwright and proud member of the Dramatists Guild and LMDA.

Reserve your seat at www.kcpublictheatre.org





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You