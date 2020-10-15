KC Ballet Launches FREE KCB Dancer Chats and More!

Guest Moderator, Nicole Jacobs Silvey chats with KCB Dancers Whitney Huell and Naomi Tanioka during a Free Facebook LIVE KCB Dancer Chat. This is part of Kansas City Ballet's KCBallet@Home compilation of on demand performances, public online dancer chats, classes, podcasts, and more.

Please join us for KCB Dancer Chats, a new community engagement and education series designed to engage the broader public with professional dancers from Kansas City Ballet. Each Dancer Chat provides an opportunity for the public to get to know different company dancers through relaxed, informal conversations sharing their unique perspectives on various topics of the day. 4

Moderated by prominent members of the community and arts lovers these engaging Chats will reveal backgrounds, extraordinary experiences, and strong relationships between professional artists.

First KCB Dancer Chat Wed., Oct. 21, 6-7 p.m. https://fb.me/e/cUBWIOQyY

Upcoming KCB Dancer Chats are scheduled for Wed., Nov. 4 with Guest Moderator Paul Horsley and Wed., Nov. 18 with Guest Moderator Rashida Phillips. https://kcballet.org/performances-events-at-the-kc-ballet/

Additional New Virtual Experiences include:

* "Music Moves" podcasts from Kansas City Ballet Musical Director Ramona Pansegrau

Listen to this series of podcasts from Kansas City Ballet Musical Director Ramona Pansegrau who takes us through her favorite ballets. Topics will explore Russian, Danish, and English ballet music as well as an in-depth examination of specific works and how they are used for dance. New episodes published on Wednesdays. Check out her contest!! Good luck!

To listen to the latest podcast, please visit https://kcballet.org/kc-ballet-at-home/.

* Virtual R.O.A.D Residencies

Kansas City Ballet's nationally recognized dance residency program is celebrating its 20th anniversary offering weekly movement classes virtually during the 2020-21 academic year for Missouri and Kansas elementary school students. Established curriculum is taught by KC Ballet teaching artists to live music, introducing 3rd and 4th-grade students to the fundamentals of dance: space, time, effort, self-discipline, and cooperative learning. Thematic lessons integrate the STEAM-based curriculum and are based on National and State Education Standards.

