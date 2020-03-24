John Pizzarelli Celebrates Nat King Cole's Centennial - Rescheduled at Folly Theater

The Folly Jazz Series presents John Pizzarelli Trio for Centennial Reasons: 100 Year Salute to Nat King Cole on Friday, September 11th at 8 PM. JazzTalk with Joel Nichols at 7 PM.

John Pizzarelli recently released his new album, For Centennial Reasons: 100 Year Salute to Nat King Cole on Ghostlight Deluxe, an imprint of Ghostlight Records. Following high-profile collaborations with Sir Paul McCartney and Michael McDonald, Pizzarelli returns to his roots to honor his hero, the legendary jazz/pop vocalist and pianist Nat King Cole, whose centennial is being celebrated around the world this year with various concerts, books, and recordings.



For Centennial Reasons... completes an epic trio of Pizzarelli albums saluting Cole, starting with "Dear Mr. Cole", which helped put Pizzarelli on the map as an influential jazz guitarist and singer in 1994, and continuing with "P.S. Mr. Cole", which cemented his legacy five years later.

Please check your inboxes for correspondence from the Box Office Manager on the rescheduled date. Your pre-purchased seats will remain the same!

Can't make it? Please consider donating your ticket back instead of a refund. The spread of COVID-19 has closed our doors through May 10th and your donation can make a dramatic effect on our sustainability.





