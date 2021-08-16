Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT Will Be Performed at The Black Box This Weekend

Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT will play the OUTDOOR stage at The Black Box (1060 Union Ave) in Kansas City, MO this weekend. Presented by Padgett Productions on August 19, 20, 21 and 22 at 8:30pm. Tickets and details may be found at www.AmericanIdiotLive.com

The Grammy Award and two-time Tony Award-winning hit musical Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT, based on the multi-platinum album, boldly takes the American musical where it's never gone before. This high-octane show includes every song from Green Day's album, American Idiot, as well as several songs from its follow-up release, 21st Century Breakdown.

The show, under the Direction of Nick Padgett and Music Direction by Benjamin Hart and Ahafia Jurkiewicz-Miles, features Jordan Lankhorst as Johnny, Timothy Houston as Tunny, Scotty Sharp as Will, Benjamin Hart as St. Jimmy, Kristen Altoro as Whatsername, Tessa Hake as Extraordinary Girl and Mia Valentine as Heather. Also featured in multiple roles is; Chelsea Anglemyer, Dennis Crowl, Brooke Ariel Calderone, Lacy Goettling, Nicole Hall, Logan Mathes, Christoph Nevins and T.J. Warren. Many members of the cast also play instruments throughout the show, but the designated band includes; Ahafia Jurkiewicz-Miles, Tim Braselton, Christina Jennings Dyer, Benjamin Hart, Mark Johnson and Nick Panda. The show is Stage Managed by Sonia Jacobson and features Sound Design by Mark Johnson.

Due to the continued effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, it also important to note the following details...

What to Bring: Any PPE that makes you feel safe! Including masks that are required for all indoor areas. A chair for yourself, as we make an effort to limit any shared surfaces. Cash / Credit / Debit Card for the bar! (Yes, there's a bar!)

The Scoop: Gates will open at 7:30pm. The performance begins at 8:30pm and runs approx. 90 minutes and is performed without an intermission. ***RAIN OR SHINE*** Should there be inclement weather we will move the concert indoors at The Black Box!

The Black Box Staff will be implementing safety protocols as suggested and required by local, state and national guidelines, union standards and other best practices from arts organizations. A clean, indoor restroom will be provided, with distancing enforced.