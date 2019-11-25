First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Kansas City Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Kansas City:
Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best Choreography (Non-Professional)
Best Choreography (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Musical (Professional)
Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)
Best Musical Director (Professional)
Best New Work
Best New Work (Non-Professional)
Best New Work (Professional)
Best Play (Non-Professional)
Best Play (Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)
Weston Thomas - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 16%
Sheridan Mirador - GREASE - Stage Right 14%
Juan Deras - MAMMA MIA - Theatre Lawrence 10%
Zach Faust - WHO’S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 14%
Darrington Clark - WHO’S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 10%
Justin Van Pelt - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 9%
Declan Franey - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 20%
Jacob Jackson - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 15%
Terrace Wyatt Jr - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Jewell Theatre Company 8%
Zach Faust - BILOXI BLUES - New Theatre 23%
Darrington Clark - WHOSE YOUR BAHGDADDY - The Unicorn 12%
Kip Niven - DRACULA - Kansas City Actors Theatre 8%
Mia Cabrera - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 20%
Kourtney Halksworth - THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 8%
Zoey Johnson - GREASE - Stage Right 7%
Kelley Urschell - WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - The Unicorn 11%
Katie Gilchrist - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 10%
Jessica Alcorn - PIPPIN - Music Theatre Kansas City: MTKC Pro 9%
Lucy Brock - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 30%
Sarah Montoya - INHERIT THE WIND - The White Theatre 14%
Meghann Deveroux - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 7%
Vanessa Serrano - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - KC Rep 21%
Vanessa Severo - FRIDA - KC Rep 19%
Sabrina Stewart - THE LIGHT BURNS BLUE - Stageplay 18%
Mitch & Ann McCroskey - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 23%
Tyler Eisenriche - GREASE - Stage Right 16%
Molly Gordon - MAMMA MIA - Theatre Lawrence 8%
Madison Shelley - THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 19%
Kelly Urschel - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Stage right performing arts 18%
Andrew Grayman-Parkhurst - BILLY ELLIOT - Spinning Tree Theatre 15%
Aly Brooke - GREASE - Stage Right 20%
Patricia Berning - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 19%
Kelly Urschel - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Faust Theatre 9%
Georgianna - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 29%
Libby Bradley - THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 28%
Sarah Oliver - NELLY DON - Nelly Don Theatricals 22%
Austin Skibbie - GREASE - Stage Right 14%
Mark Sweezey - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 13%
Zach Faust - GLEESICAL - Faust Theatre 10%
Sarah Crawford - WHO’S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 19%
Christopher McCoy - THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 16%
Kyle Hatley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 15%
Mallory Harrington - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 29%
Chris McCoy - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Jewell Theatre Company 11%
Alisha Morris - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Olathe West high school 8%
Missy Koonce - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - The Unicorn 18%
Marissa Wolf - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Kansas City Repertory Theatre 16%
Doug Weaver - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Spinning Tree Theatre 15%
THE LION KING - Stage Right 14%
MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 10%
GREASE - Stage right performing arts 9%
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 23%
WHO'S YOUR BAGHDADDY? - The Unicorn 22%
BILLY ELLIOT - Spinning Tree Theatre 12%
Emily Bennett - THE LION KING - Stage Right 16%
Laura VanLeeuwen - MATILDA - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 14%
Darrington Clark - GREASE - Stage Right 10%
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 27%
THE MUSIC MAN - Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park 26%
WHO’S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 23%
GLEESICAL - Faust Theatre 42%
OVERTURE: THE MUSICAL - The Art's Asylum 13%
WHOS YOUR BAGDADDY - The Unicorn 13%
GLEESICAL - Faust Theatre 53%
THE GIVER - Olathe Civic Theatre Association 16%
EMILY THE MUSICAL - KC Fringe Festival 11%
OVERTURE: THE MUSICAL - The Art's Asylum 65%
DNR - TLR 23%
#ROYCE - KC Rep 12%
12 ANGRY JURORS - Stage Right 35%
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 15%
RADIUM GIRLS - Jewell Theatre Company 9%
THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 15%
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - KC Rep 14%
EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Spinning Tree Theatre 14%
Chris Shanklin - THE LION KING - Stage Right 37%
Richard Burt - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - The Barn Players 13%
Greg Shaw and Gary Goddard - BRING IT ON! - KANSAS Thespians All-State 10%
Emily Swenson - WHO’S YOUR BAGHDADDY - The Unicorn 48%
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - KC Rep 37%
Karen Paisley - SEVEN GUITARS - Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre 15%
Alex Perry - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The Arts Asylum 20%
Rachael Carney - GREASE - Stage Right 18%
Rachael Carney - THE LION KING - Stage Right 12%
