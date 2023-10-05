Excitement Builds for 11th Jewish Culture Fest, Coming to Jewish Community Center, October 15

Organizers are in the final stages of preparation for this year's Jewish Culture Fest, coming to the Jewish Community Center on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City.

Attendees should expect a variety of entertainment opportunities, including performances from national artists; jewelry, art and more for sale from over 60 vendors; family activities; delicious kosher food; an exclusive Kosher wine tasting experience; and more.

“After planning and preparing for this event over the past year, we are so excited that we're just a few days away,” said Rhonda Fromm, Jewish Culture Fest committee co-chair. “We are looking forward to an event that celebrates and shares Jewish history, art and heritage with many in the Kansas City community.”

Tickets are $8 for adults and $3 for children ages 4-12 in advance, and $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12 at the entrance on event day. Children under three get in free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at jewishculturefest.org.

Limited tickets are also still available online for two different Kosher wine tasting sessions, will be led by sommelier Aaron Fry. Tickets for the 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. sessions are $36 in addition to the entrance fee to the festival. Guests must be 21 or older to participate in the wine tasting.

Earlier this year, event organizers announced a lineup of national performing artists who will entertain guests. Children's musician ShirLaLa will perform at noon, A Capella group The Maccabeats take the stage at 3 p.m., and Jewish Americana musician Joe Buchanan closes out the day with a performance at 5 p.m. Immediately following his set, Buchanan will lead Havdalah from the stage.

“Our music line up was created with the intent of having a little something for everyone, from children's music to a country/Americana performer,” said Sharon Loftspring, Jewish Culture Fest committee co-chair. “We'll also be hosting a local musician showcase at 1:15 p.m., and an Encore dance team demonstration at 4:30 p.m.”

The Family Pavilion space is a perfect space for kids to burn off energy, with a large green space complete with lawn games and Gaga pits. Other family-friendly activities throughout the day include face painting, bag decorating, a photo booth, magnaformers, and painting kindness rocks. Sasone will also be on site providing a sensory corner and other sensory services to guests throughout the day.

Twelve different vendors have committed to providing a variety of kosher offerings. Guests can either purchase food using credit or debit cards, or they can exchange cash for Shekels at stands throughout the food pavilion.

As part of the event's sustainable initiatives, guests are encouraged to bring their own water bottles, as a water buggy will be on site for guests to refill their bottles. A variety of electric cars and bikes will be on site in the event's Green Street and Electric Avenue area to view and test drive.

Parking will be available in the Aspiria Lots C, D and E, and are accessible off 115th Street. Guests are also encouraged to bring crackers, cereal and other dry snacks to donate to the Jewish Family Service Food Pantry.

For more information on what to expect at Jewish Culture Fest, visit Click Here.