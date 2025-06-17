DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL Comes to Kansas City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Theatre Guild will present DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL, based on the best-selling book series by Dav Pilkey. This production will take the stage at Folly Theater for three performances Oct. 25–26, 2025.

“Dog Man: The Musical surpasses my highest expectations. It is the ‘perfect mash-up’ of memorable music, humor, and love,” shares author/illustrator Pilkey, who also created the popular series Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club.

Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious and heartwarming production following the chronicles of Dog Man. With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world’s most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?

Dog Man: The Musical features book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of the PBS show Peg + Cat); music by Brad Alexander (Drama Desk-nominated See Rock City & Other Destinations); and original direction and choreography by Jen Wineman (NY: Less Than 50%).

Dog Man: The Musical premiered off-Broadway in June 2019 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, extending due to popular demand. The production returned to New York at New World Stages in March 2023.

