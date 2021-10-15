Coterie World Premiere Introduces Kansas City To THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

The Coterie Theatre returns to indoor performances on its mainstage with the world premiere of a new version of The SpongeBob Musical never before seen.

Adapted from the beloved animated series, The SpongeBob Musical for Young Audiences is a brand new, high-energy version of the Broadway hit featuring a fun, pop-infused musical score written by some of the biggest names in Top 40 music. Performed live on The Coterie's mainstage located in Crown Center, The SpongeBob Musical will run November 4, 2021-January 2, 2022.



Adapted from the critically acclaimed and award-winning Broadway production, The SpongeBob Musical for Young Audiences turns one of the world's most beloved and unforgettable characters loose on stage in the undersea town of Bikini Bottom, inhabited by an ever-optimistic yellow sea sponge named SpongeBob SquarePants and his equally quirky circle of friends and neighbors, including Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, Squidward Q. Tentacles, Mr. Krabs, and Plankton. Their pleasant existence is interrupted when it is discovered that Mt. Humongous will erupt within the next 48 hours and obliterate Bikini Bottom. Chaos erupts but just when all hope seems lost, an unexpected hero takes center stage and SpongeBob powerfully proves to one and all that optimism really can save the world by showing everyone that he is not "just a simple sponge."



Launched in 1999, the Nickelodeon series, SpongeBob SquarePants, has reigned as the number-one kids' animated series on TV for the last 17 years, spawning a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, consumer products, a Tony award-winning Broadway musical, and a global fan base. SpongeBob SquarePants is seen in more than 170 countries, translated in 30+ languages, and averages over 560 million total viewers every year.



The stage musical adaptation, The SpongeBob Musical, opened on Broadway in December 2017 and due to the pandemic was unable to complete its national tour. It was hailed by The New York Times as "brilliant... [a] ginormous giggle of a show." The production was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk Awards and Outer Critics Circle and earned 12 Tony Award nominations - the most nominated musical of the 2017/18 theatre season - winning for Best Scenic Design. "Wonders pour from the stage in a ravishing stream of color and invention" (Time Out New York) in a neon-sparkly "party for the eyes and ears" (Daily Beast). So, bring the family to witness the "creative explosion" (Broadway.com) that is "nothing short of genius" (TheaterMania) and celebrate friendship with SpongeBob and his Krusty Krew of undersea friends.



The SpongeBob Musical for Young Audiences will be co-directed by Jeff Church and Zach Faust, with musical direction by Anthony T. Edwards and Delano Mendoza and choreography by Marc Wayne. The cast will feature Tyler Fromson (as SpongeBob SquarePants), Nik Whitcomb (as Patrick Star), Amari Lewis (as Sandy Cheeks), Noah Lindquist (as Squidward Q. Tentacles), Chris Owen (as Mr. Krabs, et al.), Bob Wearing (as Plankton), Maggie Hutchison (as Karen, et al.), Enjoli Gavin (as Mrs. Puff, et al.), MaryAnn Traxler (as Mayor, et al.), Ava Wolesky (as Foley Artist), as well as Katie Pautler, Carson Tate, and Natalee Merola (standbys). The artistic and production company includes Mackenzie Goodwin Tran (production stage manager), Scott Hobart (technical director), Kelli Harrod (scenic designer), Jarrett Bertoncin (lighting designer), Georgianna Londré Buchanan (costume designer), David Kiehl (sound designer), Jeremy Smith (properties designer/set dressing), and Venus Irias (production assistant/Covid Safety Manager).



The SpongeBob Musical for Young Audiences is based on the Nickelodeon series by Stephen Hillenburg, with a book adapted by Kyle Jarrow. It includes original songs by Jonathan Coulton, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, and T.I. Additional songs are by David Bowie, Brian Eno, Tom Kenny, and Andy Paley, additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, and additional music is by Tom Kitt. The original musical production was conceived by Tina Landau (2018 Tony Award nominee).



The Coterie, now in its 42nd Season and named "One of the Five Best Theaters for Young Audiences in the U.S." by TIME magazine, will perform the world premiere of The SpongeBob Musical for Young Audiences November 4, 2021-January 2, 2022, in The Coterie Theatre, located on level one of the Crown Center Shops in Kansas City, MO. Press Night will be held on Saturday, November 6, at 7:00 p.m.

The performance runs approximately 55 minutes with no intermission and will be appreciated by families with ages 5 and older. All tickets are on sale now by calling The Coterie's box office at 816.474.6552 or visiting www.thecoterie.org.