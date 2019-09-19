Carlsen Center Presents Illusionist Rick Thomas

The 2019 - 2020 season of the Carlsen Center Presents Series continues with the Illusionist Rick Thomas: 'Nothing Happens Until You Dream!' show on Saturday, October 19, 8 p.m. in Yardley Hall.

Back by popular demand! From sold-out performances at Caesars Colosseum and headlining the Sydney Opera House in Australia to performing both in Las Vegas and on Broadway, Rick Thomas entertains millions of people across the world with breathtaking, spectacular magic. Known for his award-winning production, including his most intriguing, innovative and mind-blowing grand illusions, he has been named Magician of the Year by the Academy of Magical Arts and Illusionist of the World-magic's highest recognition-by the World Magic Awards.

Tickets may be purchased online www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter or by phone (913) 469-4445. Season ticket packages which include a purchase of five events (or more) are available for a 10% discount. Donors to the Friends of the Carlsen Center (starting at $50) receive a 15% discount off season ticket packages.

For more information about the 2019-2020 the Carlsen Center Presents Series at Johnson County Community College, and a full list of performers, visit www.jccc.edu/CarlsenCenter.





