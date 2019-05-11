BWW Review: MAMMA MIA! At Prohibition Hall In Kansas City Benefits Children's Mercy Hospital

MAMMA MIA! what a fabulous show. You can dance. You can jive. Having the time of your life is what you're in for when attending Padgett Productions MAMMA MIA! now playing at Prohibition Hall in Kansas City. The jukebox musical which runs through May 19 benefits Children's Mercy Hospital with a portion of ticket sales going to the Cancer Center.

Nick Padgett Producing Artistic Director has assembled a cast and crew that brilliantly brings to life the music of ABBA. MAMMA MIA! Conceived by Judy Craymer with music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus opened in London's West End at the Prince Edward Theatre in 1999. In 2004 it moved to the Prince of Wales Theatre where it remained until 2012 when it moved to the Novello Theatre. In 2001 MAMMA MIA! opened on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre and in 2017 became one of the longest-running jukebox musicals in Broadway history. It remained on Broadway until 2015 with over 5,700 showings.

Padgett co-directed the lively production with Katie Gilchrist and co-designed the superb choreography, which takes place on a small intimate stage and ramp, with Morgan Butler. Prohibition Hall is a small theater with a capacity of approximately 100 people, all of whom by the end of the night were standing up tapping their feet and moving to the music.

Gilchrist is fantastic starring as Donna Sheridan the ex-performer who is staging her daughter's wedding on the small resort island she owns and operates. Gilchrist has a beautifully powerful voice and her stage presence is second to none. It was a delight to watch her interact with the cast and the audience as she sang and danced around the small stage. Her portrayal of Donna was undoubtedly one of the finest I have seen in the area.

Turner plays the role of Sophie Sheridan the daughter who is planning to get married to Sky (played by Delano Mendoza). Sophie has discovered her mother's diary and has secretly invited the three men who could be her father to the wedding. As she sings "Honey, Honey" with Lisa (played by Emily Bricker) and Ali (played by Kameryn Behrend) I could only wonder how such a strong lovely voice could come from such a small woman. I look forward to the next opportunity to catch her on stage.

Cori Anne Weber plays Tanya and Tori Citro plays Rosie Donna's friends and former members of their performing trio. Citro joins Jonathan Rizzo as Bill (one of the possible fathers) in "Take a Chance on Me" in another stand-out performance from the second act. The other unwitting fathers Sam Carmichael and Harry Bright are played by Tom Nelson and Bradley J. Thomas respectfully.

Padgett has put together a large highly talented ensemble of actors to complete the production. The performance includes a live band made up of Music Director Tim Braselton, Lila Church, Nick Panda, Ben Byard, and Mark Johnson.

MAMMA MIA! benefiting Children's Mercy Hospital continues at Prohibition Hall through May 19. To purchase tickets online go to mammamiakc.com.

Photos courtesy of Chuck Mason Photography





