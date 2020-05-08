A CHANCE TO DANCE Marathon to Raise Money for Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center

St. Joseph News-Press has reported that the The 14th annual "A Chance To Dance" marathon will be held online this Saturday to to raise money to benefit the Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center of Northwest Missouri.

Read the full story HERE.

"A Chance To Dance" will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event originally was scheduled for April 18 and was cancelled to the health crisis. and had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marla Heeler, owner of the Dance Arts Center, and her staff had to get creative and came up with the idea to hold a virtual dance marathon.

Participating dancers will have the opportunity to take classes via Zoom from teachers throughout the Midwest while raising money.

Marla Heeler began the benefit in 2007. In 2019, the event raised more than $9,000. This year, more than 50 dance studios throughout the region were invited to participate with the hope that the event can raise more than $10,000.

Online donations to the event can be made HERE.

Click HERE to read the full story.





