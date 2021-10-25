VIDEO: See the Official Trailer for NEWSIES in Japan!

Newsies will be premiering in Japan with a new production! The production is directed and translated by Shuichiro Koike, and stars Taiga Kyomoto as Jack, Miyu Sakihi as Katherine, Matsuoka Hiroshima as Crutchie, Kato Kiyoshiro as Davey, Mizuya Dream as Medda, and more!

It's the record-breaking, Tony Award -winning Broadway phenomenon that tells the story of an unlikely band of underdogs who take on the biggest names in publishing in a fight for justice.

Set in New York City at the turn of the century, NEWSIES is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged 'newsies,' who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. But when publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies newsies from across the city to strike for what's right.

