特集：USJで体験する名探偵コナンの世界！究極の推理アトラクションが登場

Universal Studios Japan kicked off the highly anticipated 'Universal Cool Japan 2025' event on January 24, 2025, marking the 10th anniversary of this special showcase of Japanese entertainment. Designed to introduce guests from around the world to the unique appeal of Japanese entertainment, this annual event continues to capture attention with its diverse lineup of immersive experiences. This year’s event spans the entire year of 2025. The first wave of content highlights two of Japan’s most iconic mystery franchises: Keigo Higashino’s Masquerade series and Detective Conan. On January 23, the opening ceremony saw actor Sota Fukushi surprise guests with a red carpet appearance and deliver a rousing declaration to launch the anniversary celebrations. Below, we’ll take you through the ceremony and provide an in-depth report on the “Peril at the Masquerade - Inspired by Keigo Higashino's Masquerade Series' and 'Detective Conan Mystery Restaurant' experiences.