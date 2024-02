インタビュー：ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパン、MSCクルーズで活躍！情熱的なラテン系シンガー、ナディア

Aya Yasuda: A dancer from Japan with 14 years of experience in Paris. She began ballet at the age of 8 and entered the Ballet National de Marseille in France at 18. She performed as a dancer in the Broadway musical 'The King and I' at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris in 2014, in the opening ceremony of 'UEFA EURO 2016,' and in the opening ceremony of the 'Red Sea International Film Festival' in Saudi Arabia in 2023. From 2017 to 2019, she actively participated in opera productions such as 'My Fair Lady,' 'Un bal masqué,' and 'Les noces de Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro)“ at opera theaters in France and the Netherlands. One of her notable works was as the original dancer in the Broadway musical 'The Lion King' (2021-2023) at the Paris Mogador Theatre.