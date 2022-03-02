Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The New National Theatre Cancels YOSHIDA MIYAKO'S SELECTION Due to COVID-19

pixeltracker

After testing those involved with the production, two people were revealed to be infected with the virus.

Mar. 2, 2022  

The New National Theatre Cancels YOSHIDA MIYAKO'S SELECTION Due to COVID-19

The New National Theatre's Ballet "Yoshida Miyako's Selection" has been cancelled due to COVID-19 infections within the company. The ballet was set to be performed 19-23 February.

After testing those involved with the production, two people were revealed to be infected with the virus, according to a statement from the theatre.

Patrons who purchased the tickets can receive a refund. Refund method depends on how you bought your ticket. Please see as follows.

1. By Web Box Office of the New National Theatre, Tokyo

Tickets purchased online will automatically be refunded to your credit card.

2. By telephone or at the Box Office in the theatre.

Please email your information as following to <voice_g01@nntt.jac.go.jp> by 16 March, 2022.

- Name
- The Title of the Cancelled Show
- The Date of the Show
- The Floor number, the Row number and the Seat number of your ticket
- Phone Number
- E-mail Address

For information regarding the cancelled performance, please send us an Email to voice_g01@nntt.jac.go.jp or Contact Us page.



Related Articles View More Japan Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Wicked Map Face Mask
Wicked Map Face Mask
Summer Bad Girls Rolled Sleeve Tee
Summer Bad Girls Rolled Sleeve Tee
Summer Hot Stuff Enamel Pin
Summer Hot Stuff Enamel Pin

More Hot Stories For You

  • Volunteers Needed For Jaffrey's St. Patrick's Parade And The Shamrock Festival
  • Majestic Theatre Summer Camp Enrollment Opens
  • Oscar Nominated Shorts To Screen at the Park Theatre Starting This Week
  • New York's Alex Minasian Quartet To Play Park Theatre