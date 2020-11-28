Shiki Theater Company Presents ROBOT IN THE GARDEN

Shiki Theater Company will present "Robot in the Garden"! Performances run November 29, 2020 - January 17, 2021.

The novel "Robot in the Garden", which was born by the British writer Deborah Install in 2015, is loved by many fans all over the world, and was selected at the Berlin International Film Festival that year. Published by Shogakukan Bunko in 2016 in Japan, it has also become a popular series.

Shiki Theater Company has made the story into a new original musical. This is the first general original musical by Shiki Theater Company in 16 years.

The script and lyrics are written by Ikue Osada, who works on many topical works with a brush stroke that catches people's hearts, and the director is Yuna Koyama, who is attracting attention for her wit-rich translation plays.

The composer is Shin Kono, a hit maker who handles numerous drama music, and the music director is Keisuke Shimizu, who has supported various works with the alumnus of the theater company.

The equipment design is by Kenichi Toki, who is highly regarded in domestic and international stage art, and the puppet design direction is by Toby Orie, a world-famous puppet designer based in the United Kingdom.

Watch the trailer below!

Learn more at https://www.shiki.jp/applause/robot/.

