Photos: DRUM TAO Holds Successful Return Engagement in Manila; Troupe Gears Up For Busy 2020

Manila, Philippines - Following successful performances at the Kia Theatre (now New Frontier Theatre) last year, the world-renowned kumi-daiko (Japanese drumming) troupe, Drum Tao held a successful return engagement in Manila via a recently-curated show, "Drum Tao: Rhythm of Tribe, Time Travel Chronicles," assembled by its founder Ikuo Fujitaka.

An extraordinary degree of military precision, a glimpse at Japanese culture revealed in music and dance, and a performance par excellence astounded the audience at The Theatre at Solaire for a weekend of performances from 5 - 8 September.

Takuya Era, a longtime Drum Tao member said: "We wanted this production to be more like a movie. 'Rhythm of Tribe' has its own story.

"[The new show is] about young people from the present going on a journey beyond time and space in search of Japanese virtues from the past. The biggest [addition] in this production is the incorporation of projection mapping, which makes the production even more energetic and dynamic," - also coequally dazzling, especially when a three-dimensional virtual rainfall was spatially mapped across a proscenium scrim by midway of the show.

Established in 1993, Drum Tao performers have been trained like athletes in their training camp, named Grandioso, in the Kuju Highlands in Kyushu, Japan.

Takuya, together with his colleagues, wakes up daily at 5 a.m. and ends the day at 10 p.m. Their daily routine includes a 20-kilometer run, as well as some martial arts training and countless hours of drum, movement, and music practice.

Drum Tao has been touring the world since its sold-out debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland in 2004.

To date, the troupe has been seen by more than 8 million people across 26 countries, including the Philippines, Spain, Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, United States of America, Belgium, and Singapore.

The group is now gearing up for a full year in 2020 with tour engagements in North America (26 January - 26 April), Tokyo, Japan (500 performances from 10 April) and China (30 August - 8 September).

Drum Tao has received the "6th Japan Tourism Agency Commissioner's Award" from the Japan Tourism Agency and the "Outstanding Cultural Contribution" from the Oita prefecture, Kyushu, Japan.

Photos: Eijon Briguera

Drum Tao performs at The Theatre at Solaire in Manila, Philippines.

