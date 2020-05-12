New National Theatre Tokyo Adds ASTERS and DON PASQUALE to Streaming Schedule
The New National Theatre Tokyo has announced two new operas to its streaming schedule. From May 15 through May 22, audiences can view Donizetti's "Don Pasquale." From May 22 through May 29, audiences can check out Akira Nishimura and Mikiro Sasaki's "Asters."
To watch the productions, visit https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/news/all/nntt-at-home.html.
Learn more about the productions below!
Asters
Music by NISHIMURA Akira
Original by ISHIKAWA Jun
Libretto by SASAKI Mikiro
Opera in 2 Acts
Sung in Japanese with English surtitles
Performed on February 24, 2019
Conductor: ONO Kazushi
Production: OIDA Yoshi
Cast: TAKADA Tomohiro,ONUMA Toru, SHIMIZU Kasumi, USUKI Ai, MURAKAMI Toshiaki, KONO Katsunori, OYAMA Yojiro
Chorus: New National Theatre Chorus
Orchestra: Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra
Don Pasquale
Music by Gaetano Donizetti
Opera in 3 Acts
Sung in Italian with Japanese surtitles
Performed on November 9, 2019
Conductor: Corrado ROVARIS
Production: Stefano VIZIOLI
Cast: Roberto SCANDIUZZI, Biagio PIZZUTI,
Maxim MIRONOV, Hasmik TOROSYAN
Chorus: New National Theatre Chorus
Orchestra: Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra