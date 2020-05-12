New National Theatre Tokyo Adds ASTERS and DON PASQUALE to Streaming Schedule

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The New National Theatre Tokyo has announced two new operas to its streaming schedule. From May 15 through May 22, audiences can view Donizetti's "Don Pasquale." From May 22 through May 29, audiences can check out Akira Nishimura and Mikiro Sasaki's "Asters."

To watch the productions, visit https://www.nntt.jac.go.jp/english/news/all/nntt-at-home.html.

Learn more about the productions below!

Asters

Music by NISHIMURA Akira

Original by ISHIKAWA Jun

Libretto by SASAKI Mikiro

Opera in 2 Acts

Sung in Japanese with English surtitles

Performed on February 24, 2019

Conductor: ONO Kazushi

Production: OIDA Yoshi

Cast: TAKADA Tomohiro,ONUMA Toru, SHIMIZU Kasumi, USUKI Ai, MURAKAMI Toshiaki, KONO Katsunori, OYAMA Yojiro

Chorus: New National Theatre Chorus

Orchestra: Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra

Don Pasquale

Music by Gaetano Donizetti

Opera in 3 Acts

Sung in Italian with Japanese surtitles

Performed on November 9, 2019



Conductor: Corrado ROVARIS

Production: Stefano VIZIOLI

Cast: Roberto SCANDIUZZI, Biagio PIZZUTI,

Maxim MIRONOV, Hasmik TOROSYAN

Chorus: New National Theatre Chorus

Orchestra: Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra





