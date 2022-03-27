New National Theatre Announces Reappointment of the Chairman, and the Artistic Director of Ballet & Dance
As of 8th of March, the Board of Directors of the New National Theatre Foundation has reappointed TOKURA Masakazu as the Chairman.
The current Artistic Director of Ballet & Dance, YOSHIDA Miyako has been also reappointed as the Artistic Director from 2024/2025 starting in September 2024.
Chairman: TOKURA Masakazu
Term: 1 April 2022 - 31 March 2024
Artistic Director of Ballet & Dance (Reappointed): YOSHIDA Miyako
Current Term as Artistic Director: 1 September 2020 - 31 August 2024 (4 years)
Reappointed Term as Artistic Director: 1 September 2024 - 31 August 2028 (4 years)