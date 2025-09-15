J-Pop Superstars YOASOBI to Perform New Themes for HANA-KIMI Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



J-pop superstar duo YOASOBI are set to perform the opening and closing themes for the television anime series, Hana-Kimi, which is set to begin airing in January 2026. Viewers in the U.S. can tune in exclusively via Crunchyroll. The news was confirmed at the recent Hana-Kimi panel held during Aniplex Online Fest 2025.

Hana-Kimi originally serialized in the magazine Hana to Yume from 1996 to 2004. The manga series sold over 17 million copies and remains popular even 20 years after its conclusion.

“It’s a true privilege and we are humbled by this opportunity,” the duo says. “Hana-Kimi has resonated with the youth of so many and continues to be beloved by many today… We will do our utmost to bring this story to life through both its beginning and its end.”

Ealier this year, the J-pop duo performed as special act for Billie Eilish for one of her headline dates in Japan. Back in March, they journeyed back to the states for a performance at “matsuri ’25: Japanese Music Experience LOS ANGELES.” The duo saw a landmark headline show this summer in London at OVO Arena Wembley, as well as took the stage at Primavera Sound in Barcelona.

Summer 2024 saw their first-ever show at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, followed by Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway. They also played Chicago’s beloved Lollapalooza music festival. These performances followed their Coachella debut, and sold-out shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco earlier in the year. In the beginning of 2025, they completed their largest Asia arena tour to date—also the largest arena tour by a Japanese artist ever.

Comprised of composer Ayase and vocalist ikura, YOASOBI are record-breaking international superstars in the making. Their first song, “Into The Night (Yoru ni Kakeru),” was released in November 2019, immediately attracting attention by achieving #1 on numerous streaming charts in Japan and appearing on viral charts in several countries. It was #1 on the 2020 Billboard JAPAN Combined Song Chart and Streaming Song Chart, and in January 2023 the total plays surpassed 900 million streams marking a first in Japan. YOASOBI gained international attention and reached #1 on the Spotify charts for the Japanese Artist Most Played Internationally in 2021. Their song “Monster (Kaibutsu)” was named one of the 10 Best Songs of 2021 by TIME.

YOASOBI’s TikTok LIVE performance achieved the highest ever viewership for a Japanese artist on the platform when it was streamed by more than 630k fans with simultaneous viewers surpassing 120k. Their first arena tour “YOASOBI ARENA TOUR 2023 ‘Denkosekka’” consisted of fourteen shows in seven cities with a total of 130k attendees as the duo continues to attract attention in all directions of their career.

Their global smash hit song “Idol” was named the #1 Song of the Year in 2023 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart. It smashed a multitude of records, amassing 22 consecutive weeks in the #1 spot. The song also broke the record for the fastest single to reach 100 million streams on the Billboard Japan chart and surged to #1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Photo credit: Courtesy of YOASOBI